All lives matter – including most vulnerable in society
We have been hearing a lot about “Lives Matter” – and should. All lives do matter! Why? Because God created us all in his image and likeness without exception.
Our Lord loves us all equally, and we are to likewise love one another as He has loved us.
Our Lord is a just God, and we are to also act justly. As we strive to correct injustice, let us recall the Roman injustices toward the Jewish people in the time of our Lord, their expectations, and his non-political approach.
Our Lord is kind and merciful and we are to also be kind and forgiving if we are to receive mercy.
Our Lord is not a hypocrite, and we are not to be either if we are to share His life on this earth and walk in His ways. So as our voices proclaim “Lives Matter,” let us sincerely include the most vulnerable in our societies. There are those heavily burdened in inequalities with limited opportunities as they bear life’s hardships, and also there are those who are never given the opportunity to live, grow and be born. Talking about injustice, these innocents have done no wrong, nor hurt anyone, including our Lord.
Our President is right when he says to pray. I add, as we all fall short in some way or another, that we humbly confess these transgressions and offer our hurts, sufferings, and hopes to our Lord, and show him we are sincere in change both in ourselves and then in society.
If this be acceptable to our Lord, may He show us mercy, lessening our differences and the pandemic, and bring us together as His family.
Doug Schaaf
Yuma
Letter sparked nostalgia about past
Rusty Washum’s letter was a bit of nostalgia for me. I remember going on bike rides for miles with my friends. The greatest fun was when we would see a coyote in the desert and with a whoop we would chase him. They always got away but we had fun. Unfortunately the kids of today can’t relate to the freedom we enjoyed in a more structured society. To them it is just an old man reminiscing about a fantasied past.
Since the time of Roosevelt, the progressives among us have been busy to free us from restrictive rules that restrain our carnal natures, Rom 8:5-7. Once upon a time it was considered to be noble to be self-sufficient, and now it is considered to be praiseworthy to get all we can from the public trough and let society (all of us) pay the bill as society degenerates into the collectivist mediocrity that Rusty identified.
The word peaceful used to mean with no harm. Now I read of peaceful demonstrations that sent only 17 policemen to the hospital and incidentally a few businesses were destroyed and looted. This doublespeak is corrupting the language so that communication suffers, who needs rules anyway?
The coming election will have life-changing results and through it all the Fed will save society as long as they are able, and then what? The progressives have taken a noble sounding title but if you remove the doublespeak it is better described as regressive, Prov 14:34
Jim Rickabaugh
Yuma
President’s speech was from the heart
I was greatly impressed while listening to our President Trump’s speech at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. He was so poised and relaxed – made a down to earth speech telling it like it is. His speech was from the heart and very clear – made me think of President Harry Truman.
Unlike some of our past presidents, Truman did not become a multi-millionaire while guiding this country through one of the most turbulent of times – had he made the wrong decision about dropping the A bomb we would no longer be the “land of the free and the home of the brave”. God bless and keep President Trump.
Modine P. Uribe
Yuma
Aug. 21 letter to editor was clear, succinct
Re Richard Jennings letter of Aug. 21. I love it. Clear and succinct; you hit the nail right on the head. Thanks!
Chuck Smalley
Yuma
Was that a rare Yuma day without direct sun?
I’m not sure but I think we had one of our rare days Aug. 21. I don’t think we had direct sun all day. I’ve lived here about 55 years and it was the only day I remember without seeing the sun.
Eugene Risch
Yuma