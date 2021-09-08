Kudos to firefighters for efforts in California
We are Yumans who still own property in California. Summers we camp on our property in Somerset, CA, and had to evacuate at 4 a.m. Aug. 17 due to the Caldor fire. On reading the e-edition of the Sun, I saw with pride that firefighters from Yuma and Westmorland were heading our way to fight this fire. Firefighters, dozer operators, and all support people – we so appreciate you all. Thank you so much and stay safe.
Carroll Stewart and Ray Weddleton
Yuma
Commandments to help one prosper at work
Kudos to Christine Flowers’ excellent commentary (Yuma Sun, 9/1) on the tragic events at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport on Aug. 26th. Her touching tribute to the gallantry and sacrifices made by our service members on that particular day and in countless episodes past is spot on!
Switching gears…
I’ve been working for 40-plus years now. I’ve been blessed with outstanding bosses, mentors, and colleagues. I’ve learned from them, and I’ve developed some insight on my own. It’s simple and boils down to one word…responsibility. Here are my 10 (actually 11) commandments to prosper at work:
1) Thou shall arriveth early and stayeth late
2) Thou shalt not gossip
3) Shineth thy shoes
4) Thou shall dresseth one step above what is expected
5) Thou shall seeketh a committee to joineth
6) Idleness frustrateth all supervisors, therefore thou shall asketh for more to doeth
7) Thou shalt not be the author of drama
8) Thou shall avoideth toxic alliances
9) Thou shall resisteth the temptation to brownnose
10) Thou shall always seeketh to be helpful
11) Thou shall accepteth constructive criticism
I leave you with what my father was fond of saying, “Whatever thou seekest to do, do it with doggedness.”
Mel Parker
Yuma
Time to voice opinions on local water issues
We have water shortage issues in our community.
It could mean less water for everyone, less greenery, less agriculture, less gardening for Yuma County, etc.
An article was in the Yuma Sun newspaper recently: https://tinyurl.com/36snp25k
I do not know when it will happen, but it is coming, folks.
If you find that you wish to voice your opinions on this water issue, please do so at the following webpage:
Thanks for your time,
Pamela C. Drapala
Yuma
More businesses should fly American flag
My wife and I both Navy veterans chose Yuma as our home after retirement because we knew that we would be retiring in a place which was very patriotic and proud of our veterans! However, since moving to our new home we have noticed a pronounced lack of patriotism in some businesses. We could see the flag proudly shown at the ProMed building and at the hospital each morning. Once the ProMed building was sold, the flag disappeared and hasn’t been seen since. And, recently the flag at the hospital has also been missing. Where are they?
We proudly fly the American and Navy flags both on our flag pole in our back yard and attached to the front of our garage to show our patriotism and wish others would do the same, including businesses!
Kenneth Ellis, retired Navy Chief Petty Officer
Yuma
Customs are of nations, not of individuals
Those that use the customs of our Flag and National Anthem to further a cause prefer their own ambitions to those of the Nation. They fail to show an appreciation or an understanding of the values of others, a sensitivity for other cultures, and for other beliefs and traditions. Their individual descriptions of reality are culturally determined.
Customs are of nations, not of individuals. Customs require dedication and devotion to the cause of our Nation. They do not require blind obedience to anything the Nation does or does not do. Following our customs is a tribute to our heritage and to our present and our future.
Pursuing a cause while disparaging our Nation’s customs is not a wise decision. The cause gets lost in conflict and the importance of the cause dies a slow death.
CSM John W. Gillis
Yuma
A note to Republican lawmakers, officials
Republican lawmakers and officials: Why are you killing off your constituents? Do you think they will vote for you after they die of COVID?
And now you are trying to kill their children! If you kill my child with your stupidity and short-sightedness, I will not vote for you.
Quit worshipping the golden calf called Trump. (Moses, hurry up.)
A Republican -
Patti Smith
Yuma
P.S. Masks save lives. Shots save more.