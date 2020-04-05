YRMC grateful for community support in Yuma
Throughout the world, we continue to see the broad impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here in Yuma, I want you to know first-hand what your healthcare team at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is doing to ensure the health and safety of our patients and staff. As we face the quickly evolving challenges ahead, I want you to know that we are grateful to be a part of a community who truly cares for each other.
I am heartened daily by the level of support shown to the medical community by the entire Yuma community. As we face each day, I ask for your continued support of our dedicated team of Yuma YRMC caregivers.
We express our deepest gratitude to all of you who continue to support your local hospital frontline heroes with donations, kind words of support, sewing of masks, food, and care packages for employees.
We extend our sincere gratitude to our frontline healthcare heroes, the physicians, nurses, therapists, technologists and other frontline caregivers who arrive each day with resilience and commitment beyond measure. Also, heroic are those who provide social and other support to patients. These heroes clean and disinfect rooms and equipment, transport patients, deliver meals and ensure frontline staff has the tools they need to provide healing care. Each day as I round the hospital, I am inspired by their dedication to our community.
We are working every day and around the clock to ensure that our resources and capabilities are ready as we face the potential widespread of COVID-19, all while meeting the ongoing needs of our community. To learn more about how we are preparing and how you can prepare for COVID-19 please visit YumaRegional.org/coronavirus.
On behalf of our YRMC caregivers and patients, we extend our gratitude to all those who have continued to support us. Please continue to stay home and practice social distancing. It is challenging, but our collective diligence is needed to protect each other. We are in this together!
With sincere gratitude,
Robert J. Trenschel, DO, MPH, FACHE
President and CEO, YRMC
Humor needed now to lighten the day
Just be careful because people are going crazy from being on lock down! Actually, I’ve just been talking about this with the microwave and toaster while drinking coffee and we all agreed that things are getting bad. I didn’t mention anything to the washing machine as she puts a different spin on everything. Certainly not to the fridge as he is acting cold and distant. In the end the iron straightened me out as she said everything will be fine, no situation is too pressing. The vacuum was very unsympathetic... told me to just suck it up, but the fan was more optimistic and hoped it would soon blow over! The toilet looked a bit flushed when I asked its opinion and didn’t say anything but the door knob told me to get a grip. The front door said I was unhinged and so the curtains told me to...yes, you guessed it....pull myself together!
At this very serious time, may humor lighten your day. Set politics aside, be kind, help when needed, and may God be with all the medical field, first responders, officers in blue, and military that are out there on front lines.
We all have a duty to do our part when asked. May God Bless America.
Sheila Butler
Yuma
An ode to Today — unlike any other day
Today felt like any other day,
yet, I heard neither cars passing by
nor giggling children playing outside.
No barking dogs or cats’ meows,
just hundreds of birdies flying by
or deciding where they would make
their spring nests way up high.
Several pigeons, grackles, and hummingbirds, too,
were seeking critters, insects, seeds, and other foods.
Ah, I wondered what the US mail would bring,
magazines with shiny covers reporting the latest news?
The radio, television, and the Internet let us know,
At midnight, North America’s countries’
borders would close,
Canada’s, United States’, Mexico’s,
When should this all pass, I asked?
Knowing that it could last;
longer than children’s summer school,
or an extended vacation at a Grandparent’s home,
perhaps until the first snowfalls?
I cannot guess, as it is said,
“In a blink of an eye, everything can change.”
Pamela Drapala
Yuma