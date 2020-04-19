Too many people reliant on government for action
In the Monday, April 13 edition of The Sun, someone wrote this regarding the coronavirus situation: “What has struck me is how quickly local organizations and local and state governments stepped into the void at a time when there seemed to be little direction from Washington.” What? Excuse me? Does anyone see something wrong with that statement?
Local governments are SUPPOSED to act without waiting for instructions from state or federal agencies! The federal government has the responsibility to make available to the states and communities any/all information they have, and the local administrations have the responsibility to take measures they feel will best help in their jurisdictions.
Yes, if cities/counties need equipment/medications to protect their citizens, by all means petition the state, who can then go to the feds if necessary, but to wait around for instructions means they won’t know what they need until the problem has gotten worse.
If we have anyone in a position of leadership – mayor, council members, supervisors – who, when asked what they are planning to do to deal with a situation like this, respond by saying they are waiting for some guidance from the federal government, VOTE THEM OUT as soon as possible.
There are far too many people these days that turn to government for help on things they should take care of themselves. It’s weakening us as a society and as a nation, and we certainly don’t need that sort of attitude in those we elect to oversee our city/county.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Coach’s Corner column was true treat
If you did not read last Sunday’s John Blabe’s Coaches Corner, you missed a real treat. It was the highlight of the paper at a time when we need a good chuckle.
His account of a memorable football season from beginning to end was a fun read! If you missed it, go dig out last Sunday’s Sun Sports section and enjoy.
John Blabe, I hope you will continue writing about your adventures as a coach.
B. Cavanaugh
Yuma
Read flag code before changing flag status
The Antelope Union High School campus, under the direction of the district superintendent, is flying our National Colors and Arizona State Flag at half-staff. The superintendent references the governor of New York’s direction to lower the flags to half-staff on state and government buildings within his state. The superintendent is also encouraging others to start such a movement.
While I sympathize with the superintendent’s reasoning, there are some problems with his action. In accordance with the US Flag Code and other federal directives, all of which can be found on the internet, only the President of the United States and the governors of their own state are authorized to direct the flags to be lowered to half-staff. While the Flag Code and the directives are not laws, they dictate how and why these flags are flown. Compliance properly preserves the respect and reverence that our “colors” demand.
All this being said, I spent over 39 years of my life in the United States Army defending the rights explained in our Constitution; thus, the right of the superintendent to make his ill-advised decision.
I urge others who may be inclined to join the superintendent’s movement to first read the Flag Code and other applicable directives. At a minimum, a conscious, knowledgeable, decision on what our flags represent and the protocols involved require serious consideration.
CSM John W. Gillis
US Army, Retired
Yuma