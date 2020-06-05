Riverbanks in need of some TLC
I , like many others, go to the river to swim. Every time I go I’m appalled at the amount of garbage I see east of East Wetlands Park. I’m not sure if this is private property or public, but this is a total disgrace to Yuma and the people of Yuma County. TVs, mattresses, tires - you name it, it is there. I have never been charged at the dump for anything I have taken there. This problem needs to be addressed! I would hope WE people can clean it up before WE lose the privilege to go there. We can organize work parties, we can clean this mess up. Please HELP.
David Morrow
Yuma
It’s time for Trump to be voted out
I have some questions for Yuma County residents.
Are you better off today than you were in 2016?
Have we Made America Great Again yet?
Has the carnage stopped as promised in Trump’s inauguration speech in 2017?
Is the $5 billion wall keeping out all drugs and rapists?
I lived through the Vietnam War, where the government forced 18-19- year-olds to go fight communism which led to riots and protests all over the country.
I’ve lived through assassinations of leaders that rocked the country. I was an Ohio college student when the horrific Kent State massacre of students by National Guard soldiers closed my campus for two full weeks as we protested and marched. We shouted “Pigs off campus” as hatred for government grew.
Under this president, the deterioration of our country is rapid and dangerous. Trump must be voted out. His reign of division must end.
Richard Badone
Yuma
Good people doing nothing allows evil to flourish
Like most, I watched the death of George Floyd on TV and wondered what serious crime did he commit? Days later I still don’t know the answer. I will wait for the facts to come out which probably will not change the fact that George Floyd did not deserve the treatment he received by the police that fateful day. Equally disturbing to me was the fact that there were other police at the scene who should have intervened to prevent the death of George Floyd. Them-against-us mentality? Remember all it takes for evil to flourish is for good people to do nothing.
George Blackwell
Yuma
Difference between protesters, criminals
“Protesters torch Minneapolis police station” – Associated Press
“Protesters setting fires” – Network News
A PROTESTER holds a sign that expresses a suggestion or opinion.
A CRIMINAL sets fire to a police station or loots a store.
Dear TV Networks, please speak English.
Dear other media, enough said.
Jacques-Andre Istel
Mayor of Felicity
President was trying to help those in need
Never ceases to amaze me how people and MSM can make statements that make our president look bad without the whole story. Our Rep. Fernandez did just that in Wednesday’s paper regarding the president’s threat to mobilize the military. No question that he did. How can she say he did it to be “divisive”? How can she say he did it as an “act of a want-to-be dictator”?
If he had made this statement and all protests regarding the horrible death of George Floyd were peaceful, then I would agree with those statements. Sadly, all protests were not peaceful. Buildings have been burned to the ground. Businesses have been looted and destroyed. Vehicles have been destroyed. People have been beaten and killed.
I am very happy that the protests in Yuma have been peaceful. I am sad that Mr. Floyd was killed. I am angry that people have taken this opportunity to be criminals. I am very angry that Rep. Fernandez has taken this opportunity to trash our president when I feel he was only trying to help those in need.
What would you want the mayor, the governor or the president to do if there was a riot on Main Street and they were burning it down?
Steve Parrish
Foothills