Especially right now, it’s important to be nice
I lost my job or I got furloughed is a common theme in the war against the maverick coronavirus. Anxiety and grief surface as a byproduct of economic downturns and isolation. Domestic violence correlates with increasing impulsiveness in couples. Partners reach the snapping point much sooner. Even among friends. Before that happens, a suggestion would be to mentally detach oneself or to use a codeword to take a pause before exchanges get out of control. It is nice to be important but more important to be nice.
Mike Sphar
Yuma
Don’t reopen society prematurely
We are hearing a chorus of voices calling for a premature re-opening of society.
These calls are being orchestrated by public officials who know better.
They prefer to kneel down to the golden calf in the White House rather than insure the safety and lives of their fellow Americans. We have already lost 58,000 lives.
No fantasy scenarios or hopeful thinking can change the dynamic of this pandemic.
Only testing, treatment, social distancing and protective gear will get us effectively through this crisis. Premature relaxing of social distancing rules will surely lead to a spike of the deadly COVID-19 virus and more American deaths.
These politicians will have “blood on their hands” and a special corner in purgatory is waiting for them. They deserve nothing less.
Jeff Brand
Yuma
Support of annual Shamrock tournament was appreciated
We are extremely grateful that we were able to get together for the 16th Annual Pasquinelli Shamrock Open Golf Tournament on March 13 and 14. We are looking back with gratitude for the community involvement. The tourney was made special by co-chairs Gary Pasquinelli and Mark Pancrazi with support from John Baas and the staff at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Thanks to Davie Brooks, Alex Muller, Blaine Morris and Paul Muthart who also helped out on the committee. We are also grateful to the 26 teams/104 golfers for their support. We were happy to see everyone! There was over $12,000 awarded in cash/prizes to the winners. The tournament featured two rounds: Friday 18 hole Par 3 horse race with alternating shots and a Saturday 18 hole scramble. Visit http://www.yumacatholic.org/support/shamrock-open.cfm for winners and photos.
Special thanks to our sponsors: Pasquinelli Produce Company, A.T. Pancrazi Insurance, A.T. Pancrazi Real Estate, Helena Agri Enterprises, Alexander Ford Lincoln, Ammons Farms, Smith Emery Company, The Growers Company, Arizona Leadership Foundation, Imperial Date Gardens, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Vessey & Company, Griffin RNR Farming, Vanguard Seed, MD Farms, Botsford & Goodfellow, Yuma Lutheran School, Farm Credit West, Nova Home Loans, Ippolito International, El Maton, Duda Farm Fresh, Foothills Bank, Pilkington Commercial, Castle Dome Seed/Lutes Casino, Holaday Seed Company, Evans Custom Concrete, Wilbur Ellis, Penn Signs, Dune Co., Dole, Frost PLLC, Harrison Farms, Waymon Farms, UBS, Santa Maria Seeds, Pinnacle Seed, T, S & L Seed, Universal Athletic, Morris Ag Air, Tri Rotor Ag Services, Sellers Petroleum, Primus Auditing Ops, Golden State Wealth Management, Southwest Risk, Liberty Motorsports, Yuma Vision Center, RDO Equipment, Arizona’s Catholic Tuition Support Organization, Fertizona, Joe Catanzaro, Top Flavor Farms and Brett Thompson. Tee Sign Sponsors: Green-Go Seeds, CJ Bell Hay Sales, Big Bob’s Flooring Outlet, Coronation Peak Ranches, Casa Bella Home Designs, Keithly-Williams Seeds, Jill Estes & Kim Hill Olsen-Keller Williams Realty, Jimmie Dee’s, Sysco Foods of Arizona, Havens Family, Barkley Seed, Central Valley Seed, TFR Business Communications, Gowan Company, 1st Bank Yuma, Meerchaum & Orduno, Diego Tech,Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Mgmt., Pediatric Dentistry of Yuma, Davin S. Rich Roofing, Yuma Electric Service, Figueroa Group-State Farm Insurance and Adult & Pediatric Rehabilitation. We would also like to thank those that donated raffle items: Sprague’s Sports, Arizona Leadership Foundation, RDO Equipment, Vessey & Company, Desert Hills Golf Course, Positive Pathways, Julieanna’s, Crouse’s Flat Top Grill, The Dog Haus, The Patio, Burgers & Beer, Sprouts, Pasquinelli Family, Booth Machinery, Jiffy Lube, Fiesta Soft Cloth Car Wash, Takos & Beer, Morris Ag Air, Walmart, Ralph Evans, El Buen Taquito and Mostly Muffins!
Thank you for supporting our Shamrocks. Prayers that we all stay safe and can gather our families together soon!
Howard Gwynn
Yuma Catholic Board of Trustees