Wellton’s first responders doing a terrific job
We appreciate Wellton’s first responders!
We are thankful for our fantastic Wellton Fire and Ambulance crews.
Each of the responders was kind and caring while helping my husband, and then transporting him to ER this week.
Our firefighters are also great snake wranglers. They captured one that had somehow gotten in our home and new shower this past summer.
Many thanks to each of you!
Jane and Bill Emerson
Wellton
Thanks to those who are using common sense to protect
one another
I ventured out to the post office today. I want to say thank you to the 10 people standing in line with me for wearing their masks and distancing themselves. I want to give a shout- out to the employees who were also wearing masks and gloves.
I also want you to know that the two women who came through the door unmasked were the only ones I heard coughing. That’s the way it goes, though, people driving drunk usually kill others, not themselves. People who do the most complaining are usually the ones ignoring the rules, breaking the law, and putting others in danger.
So for all those caring and considerate folks out there, I say thank you. Thank you for using common sense, thank you for looking out for others and yourself. Pride and vanity have no place in this new normal. Please, don’t let your guards down just yet, the numbers are still climbing. I will try and protect you if you do the same for me. Also, a big shout-out to all the wonderful people keeping our country running in this unprecedented crisis.
Le’Ann Cherry
Yuma
Lack of common sense is disturbing
What I find disturbing is the lack of common sense and the fact our so- called American values have turned upside down. I understand the need or want to work, to go out, to socialize, but to protest, and threaten people whether it is with a show of weapons, wiping one’s nose on someone else, or being just disrespectful of others because your feelings are hurt, “grow-up.” For those of you who believe that you have lost your rights, you have no idea and I feel pity for you.
The business community needs help, it needs to open but remember they along with their employees need to be safe. And so do the customers. If you cannot accept a minor inconvenience such as a mask, then stay home. I am aware that these are trying times, but as nation we need to come together.
The fact that since prior to January there has been no leadership in dealing with this pandemic and the President more worried about his image and the economy, a terrible toll in lives has been experienced. President Trump has no empathy, nor understanding of the severity of this crisis if another half million get ill or thousands more will die. His destructive rhetoric is dividing America. His hatred for Democrats and love for his followers “Trumpers” is beyond the pale. The political division in this nation is destructive, and could have detrimental and long lasting effects. We are currently operating as a nation bent on self-destruction because of false ideologies. One question: “Why does he blame the states for his failure to act as president of the country”? Many states are opening without a clear understanding of the impact if it fails. The president has already got a response, “I will not take the blame” and the states are at fault.
If this is an indicator of how we deal with a crisis, God forbid if we have more serious problems.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma