Time is now to listen to doctors, scientists
With this pandemic upon us, it’s time to listen to the scientists and doctors, not the politicians. The author of that letter stated in the last paragraph, “I tremble to think of what our response would be to a legitimate national emergency.” Well, that author should start “trembling” now. This IS a legitimate national emergency! It has been compared to the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918. We all need to take it seriously - now - for what it is: a worldwide pandemic that will leave millions dead, both worldwide and in our country.
Life, as we know it, will be forever changed due to the fallout of this legitimate national emergency. In addition to the enormously high loss of life, jobs will be lost, some of which will never return; millions of people will lose their homes; millions of people will be unable to feed their families; millions of businesses will be closed, never to reopen; and I could go on, but I think you get the drift. Most rational people understand what we are facing. And there will be millions of people in our “current generation” who, like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents before us, will make the same “resolute sacrifices of The Greatest Generation.”
S. Parker
Yuma
Time for Trump to embrace humbler tone
All presidents face a major crisis on their watch.
For John F. Kennedy it was Soviet missiles in Cuba. Jimmy Carter was consumed with 44 American citizens held hostage in Iran. George W. Bush had 9/11. Barack Obama inherited the Great Recession.
Now it’s President Trump’s turn. How he handles the coronavirus will determine his re-election prospects and, to a great extent, his place in history. He is not to blame for this current crisis. All Americans should be rooting for him and praying that he makes the right calls. With that said, I hope something else transpires from this as we move forward.
I hope Mr. Trump embraces a humbler tone. I believe COVID-19 has the potential to teach him that he can’t control everything, and I am seeing evidence that he grasps that. So, here’s my humble advice, Mr. President: quit acting like a middle school bully. Adopt a more responsible rhetoric. Stop the insults. Cut back on tweets. Acknowledge when you are wrong and perhaps even apologize when appropriate. Remember, you represent all Americans, not just your “base.” I’ll be rooting for you. 100 percent.
Mel Parker
Yuma
Time to review a few lessons
After a week of chaos and fear and over-the-top reporting and resulting panic and endless conversation, I think there’s some lessons to be learned.
If possible now or to certainly work toward: 1) keep a two-week supply of necessities for the size of your family (my husband and I don’t need as much as a family of four), 2) save at least three month’s salary in an emergency fund, 3) pool resources among family and friends, 4) help your neighbor, 5) get the facts, 6) don’t spread rumors, 7) adapt, overcome, improvise, 8) follow the guidelines, 9) don’t hoard, 10) remain calm. If history tells us anything, then, this, too, will pass.
Layne Weir
Yuma