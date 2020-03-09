Where is Superman found today?
When I was a kid and like many kids of that day, I looked up to George Reeves for his role in the 1950s television program “Adventures of Superman” appearing weekly on our black-and-white television. I remember the words shouted out to us at the beginning of the program, that Superman represents “truth, justice, and the American way.” Those concepts resonated with me throughout my childhood and guided me through the dark years of the Vietnam conflict and afterward. I’ve hung onto them, passing the words onto my children as they grew up in Washington, D.C., during the time of social change of the ‘80s and ‘90s. I’m proud to say that they too adhere to those simply stated, powerful concepts.
But now, I ask “Where is Superman? Where is that role model representing those values for today’s children?” Oftentimes, people look up to the President of the United States to be that role model.
Can we honestly say that of the current President of the United States? Truth? According to the Washington Post’s Fact Checker column, since his Inauguration, the President has made 16,241 false or misleading claims. Justice? Recently, the President tarnished the political independence of the American justice system by apparent meddling to mitigate the expected sentencing of Roger Stone, who served in the 2016 presidential campaign and was convicted of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering.
The President continued his rampage by pardoning or providing clemency for multiple individuals, some convicted of white-collar crimes of fraud. That action was reportedly done upon the recommendation of close political friends.
Past presidents have typically used pardoning and clemency upon leaving their office. Not this president. He is apparently doing this for political reasons close to a re-election bid.
I can only say it is truly a sad commentary that we cannot face our children (or in my case, grandchildren) and say, “Look up to the President of the United States as a behavior model representing truth, justice, and the American way.”
William E. Mowczko
Yuma
Apology is long overdue to the Japanese
After reading the article in the Yuma Sun dated Feb. 17, 2020, regarding California apologizing to Japanese Americans being interned, I have a story to tell.
In the 1960s, I bowled in California with a lady of Japanese ancestry. She told me that during World War II she and her entire family were interned and sent to a camp in San Bruno, Calif., a small city at that time just south of San Francisco. I do not recall how long they were there.
In 1986, my mother and I took a cruise, and Japan was part of the itinerary. One of the tours was to Nagasaki, where the second atomic bomb had been dropped on Aug. 9, 1945, which resulted in the end of the war.
We went to the Peace Park, where a statue of Buddha stands pointing to the sky, saying it is a universal prayer to all mankind. It stands 33 feet high with the right arm pointing to the bomb, and the left arm pointing to the people.
While viewing this monument, an elderly Japanese couple was standing not far from us. The gentleman came over to my mother and said to her, “I fought against your husband during World War II, but would you do me a favor?”
He then said, “May I have the honor of having your picture taken with me by my wife?” Of course, my mother agreed.
Unfortunately, I was so taken aback by this that I forgot to take a picture myself, which I still regret. An unusual story I feel that is worth sharing.
The Japanese are a beautiful people and I am so glad they are finally getting an apology, long overdue.
Dorothy Vasquez
Yuma