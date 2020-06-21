Be a hero, Yuma - wear your masks
I agree with the June 16, 2020, Yuma Sun editorial regarding being proactive about wearing masks in public.
You, as a reader of this article, have already turned off your attention to this article. Oh, here we go again!
As a 70-year-old with immune problems, I believe you should read this article.
It could be a matter of life or death.
My husband has several problems which could cause him to become deathly ill if he were to contract COVID-19.
Our Gov. Doug Ducey does not believe masks should be a requirement. How many more cases will it take for him to change his mind? How many more deaths?
This present situation of mushrooming cases seems to coincide to the “opening up” of Yuma.
There have been younger, healthier men and women who have contracted COVID-19 within the past few weeks and have died.
Be a hero, save a life, wear your mask!
Shirley Bourgoin
Yuma
Forever grateful to Dr. Cannell for his care
Thank you for the feature article honoring Dr. Cannell. We moved to Yuma when our children were four and six years old and were blessed to have Dr. Cannell take care of them until they left for college.
He was always kind and was an outstanding diagnostician. His care of patients was of the highest standard both in his office and at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
We will be forever grateful that a doctor of this caliber was available in Yuma to treat our children and so many others.
Laretta K. Shrader
Yuma