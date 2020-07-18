Helmets are just as important for adults as kids
The editorial on July 15 in the Yuma Sun was great. A few comments are warranted. There is no difference between a kid’s head and an adult head. Almost every bicycle crash includes a hard hit to the head. Adults are no different than kids. Riding a bicycle should always demand the safety of a helmet.
Fitting a helmet is critical and should be accomplished at time of purchase. Your explanation on fitting was perfect. The Back to School Rodeo does fit each child correctly with the helmet. They are not interchangeable with other people.
I believe a helmet is cooler than the direct sun, especially in Yuma.
Accidents are not planned and happen suddenly. If a person does not want to wear a helmet they should first hit their head with a hammer with the helmet on then remove the helmet and hit their head without the helmet. The difference should be significant as in the case of an accident.
I have had three bicycle accidents and each time a helmet made a difference. Thank God for helmets.
Mask up, Arizona.
Gene Dalbey
Yuma
Support of Yuma’s art scene is much appreciated
Over the past few years the art scene in Yuma has been bursting at the seams. Arizona’s arts and culture contributes about $1 billion to the state’s economy, which then generates an estimated $9 billion in additional spending. Yuma is seeing a bigger and bigger piece of that pie each year.
This industry, however, has also been hit hard by COVID-19. Activities related to most of the arts were one of the first to close and will be one of the last to open. Venues here have closed, concerts and festivals canceled, and so many artists and arts organizations in Yuma continue to struggle to survive.
Yuma is known for its ability to gather together and make a difference in the lives of our fellow community members and once again, this community has not disappointed. On July 2, the governor announced a $2 million allocation to the Arizona Commission for the Arts, whose funding is distributed throughout the state and notably will make a difference in Yuma as well. This announcement was the direct result of so many individuals and organizations across our community who wrote to our governor and state representatives about the importance of funding the arts during this time of great need.
A big thank you and shout out to every community member who wrote in about our needs for this funding and I would like to specifically acknowledge the contributions and letters written by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Visit Yuma, GYEDC, AZ Contractors Association, Betteryuma.org and each and every one of our elected officials for their efforts in making this a reality. Great job, Yuma, for remembering how important this sector is to our economic survival.
Rose Ann Forte
Yuma, Arts Advocate and Board Member for Arizona Citizens for the Arts.
KAWC anniversary sparks memories of Bob Hardy
Congratulations and Happy Anniversary, KAWC!
The 50th anniversary brought back fond memories of “Uncle” Bob Hardy and his tenure from the 1970 inception until his retirement in 1992.
What I remember most growing up was Bob’s portrayal of Captain Almost on The SS KIVA television program. He was a teacher, innovator and entertainer of the highest order.
Our community was truly blessed to have Bob Hardy call Yuma his home.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Many thanks to YRMC for care during illness
It was my misfortune to need 10 rounds of radiation but my good fortune to have been able to have Yuma Regional Medical Center do the job (again). I personally thanked all the following people each day but would like Yuma and Arizona to know how special Dr. Harvey Wilds, radiologist, triage nurse Dorana, nurse Yvonne, radiation techs Jessica, Luis, Dennis and Victor for their making what could be traumatic a very tolerable experience.
How lucky we all are to have this facility and these kind people to take care of us.
Again - thank you all!
Donna Rodenz
Quartzsite