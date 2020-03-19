Shame on those who are hoarding items
Shame on some for hoarding during this coronavirus crisis. Shop normally and there will be supplies for every Yuman.
Anthony J. Pacicca
Yuma
Current generations are falling short right now
Hopefully some semblance of sanity returns to this nation sooner rather than later. This is a clear demonstration that we are falling far short of the resolute sacrifices of The Greatest Generation.
I tremble to think of what our response would be to a legitimate national emergency.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Thanks to couple who returned license at Walmart
I want to thank the couple that returned my driver’s license I lost at Walmart. Your kindness is much appreciated. Makes me know that there are still kind people in the midst of so much craziness. Kindness is what we need right now. Thank you.
Carol Forsythe
Yuma
Traditional flag with additions isn’t appropriate
I have a great northerly view from my Foothills home. I see several American flags waving in the breeze. These are great indicators of the day’s weather. Yesterday I noticed a neighbor replaced his traditional flag with a stars and stripes with TRUMP emblazoned upon it. I think this is very wrong to desecrate our flag this way. Asked about this, my neighbor says it’s his First Amendment right. I disagree. If he were to fly a Trump flag I would not like it but would support his right to do so.
Thank you,
Rick Sage
Foothills
Hoarding and raising prices are both wrong
As far as I see it, I don’t see what the difference is between filling the grocery cart with as much of one product as will fit, or price gouging. Hoarding, so you can have it all, or raising the price, because you have it all, is wrong. We’re watching you, and we’re everywhere. Shame on you.
Fred Richard
Wellton
Foothills park is a needed quality of life piece
Thank you for your recent editorial about the need for a community park in the Yuma/Fortuna Foothills. We do need a park here in the Foothills! We have never had an outdoor public space, or grassy area for families or seniors to gather. Our population continues to grow with the need for a park.
Recent studies have indicated how important it is for quality of life to have access to trees and green areas.
Some of us have been working with Supervisor Darren Simmons over the past few years on how this could be accomplished. Because Yuma County does not have a Parks and Recreation Department, unlike incorporated cities, funds for parks are not included in the county budget. The funding then falls on voluntary contributions through nonprofit organizations. We need many volunteers in many capacities, businesses and individuals to help us see this park on the land designated for it just east of the Foothills Library in our lifetime.
If you are willing to help in any way, you may contact me at bdcgigi@yahoo.com or Supervisor Simmons.
B. Cavanaugh
Foothills