Thoughts from a proud moderate on recent news
Musings of a proud moderate:
• Who are these “Karens” we keep hearing about? Actually, I know, but only because I asked my 20-year-old son. Don’t we have more important things to ruminate about?
• The polls show Joe Biden heading for victory in November. Don’t count President Trump out yet. Biden needs to get out of the basement.
• What’s all the fuss about mail-in voting? Arizona, a red state, has one of the highest mail-in voting percentages in the country. 78% in 2018. This was not an issue until Trump made it one.
• Defund the police? Those legitimately angered by the death of George Floyd need to hire a new public relations firm. Needed reforms, yes. Defunding is the wrong term.
• By the way, I have no time for those who want to erase history by defacing and/or tearing down statues. I understand the anger, but there’s a better way. Similarly, I’m appalled at those who fly the Confederate flag. It’s the American swastika.
• We have become a dangerously divided country. Red state vs. Blue state. Wear a mask vs. not wearing one. Black Lives Matter vs. All lives matter. “Fake” news vs. Fox and OANN. MAGA vs. Never Trumpers. Open up vs. saving lives. Gotta stop! Compromise is not a four-letter word!!!
• Baseball is back, and in empty ballparks following failed marathon negotiations. Whoop Dee Do! Fans are the losers. They have been forgotten throughout this whole process.
Mel Parker
Yuma
Please, for sake of pets, don’t fire off fireworks
I am a little eight-year-old Maltese puppy named Gracie. I get very anxious when people explode fireworks in my neighborhood. I try to hide but the noise still upsets me very bad. There have been cases when older dogs get so upset they have a heart attack and die. It is illegal to shoot off fireworks, so obey the law and give me some peace and quiet. Thank you,
Gracie and my owner, Keith Stewart
Yuma
Lack of military support fills heart with sadness
Tonight (Monday, June 29) I have been watching TV news about the Russian bounties on U.S. military in Afghanistan!
I am a military wife, with my late husband serving two years in Vietnam, and I have a career military son who served later in Desert Storm.
My heart has been with our Marine wives who have said goodbye time and time again as their husbands have been called to Afghanistan.
In great sadness we all are learning about the lack of support of our military from our president of the United States.
My eyes are filled with tears…
Sharon Jessup
Yuma
Why are gyms on the closure list again?
Concerning the front page, above the fold, article titled “In about-face, Ariz. shuts bars, gyms again” in the Tuesday, June 30, issue of the Yuma Sun, I have one comment: Why gyms? Gyms are not socializing places, such as bars, water parks, movie theaters (questionable) and tubing along Arizona rivers, and including the schools. Gyms are for people who are exercising for various reasons (keeping muscles and lung capacity at or above the normal, keeping blood pressure in control (in lieu of drugs) exercising for either before or after an operation and for general well-being and for one’s health. For the most part, people do not go to gyms to socialize.
Concerning the increasing numbers of cases testing positive for the coronavirus, is any tracing being done to determine any patterns? What were these people doing and where were they at during the last two weeks? Who were they socializing with?
Conrad Ballweg
Yuma