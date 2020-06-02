Quote a reminder of change though civil means
As our nation continues to be set on fire by the tragic and needless death of George Floyd, I was reminded of a quote from another civil rights leader who advocated for change through civil disobedience, not the destruction of our communities and businesses.
“Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
More united in space than on Earth?
There exists a striking juxtaposition: The USA is ablaze over African-American deaths. Most recent is George Floyd. What started out as peaceful protests morphed into mayhem and chaos in metropolitan areas. Superimpose this on the pandemic with the anxiety, fear, depression, and hopelessness that it generates.
Contrast this to space: A successful launch of private company Space X en route to the international space station in efforts to forge bonds with other nations and to assess the viability of commercial space travel. Are we more united in space but divided on earth? Does our country’s reality fall short of its ideals?
Mike Sphar
Yuma
Care during COVID-19 much appreciated
Dear Dr. Robert Trenschel, Yuma Regional Medical Center President - On behalf of all my family, I want to express the deepest appreciation to all the Yuma Regional Medical Center Intensive Care Unit for their dedication to the care of my husband Alfonso Porchas Silva, who fortunately beat COVID-19 this Friday, May 29.
From the first moment we learned that Alfonso needed specialized care, we witnessed that ICU never stopped fighting against that virus my husband contracted, and that they never stopped looking for all the alternatives to cure him, showing their human and professional quality.
We greatly appreciate the sacrifice and extra efforts they put in so that Alfonso received the best care and we also value the patience they always showed with us and with all the other people who care at the hospital.
Yuma County is blessed to have you, a brave, professional team that goes the extra mile for this community. YUMA STRONG. Many thanks!
Candie Zavala-Porchas and Family
Somerton
Times are changing, and we must change too
I was born and raised in Huron, SD, to a law enforcement family, My father was chief of police and had over 35 years of law enforcement under his belt by the time I was going to school. My mother and father had taught us at a very young age: never hate! You may dislike but never hate! Treat others how you want to be treated, everyone bleeds red and everyone puts their pants on the same way, people of different races are teachers to us! Everyone comes from a different background and you never know what that person is dealing with mentally or physically. Treat everyone with respect, listen to other people’s options and think before you speak.
Yes, my father was chief of police but I can still hear him say “Nothing is illegal until you get caught so don’t do anything illegal.”
I keep thinking about everything that’s going on in Minnesota and think, how would my father have handled that situation? My father passed away in 1993 but I can’t help to think what would my father do? I think a lot of the problems come from the lack of training for the officers. Because if you stop to think about the video of the officer with his knee on that guy’s neck: why would you need to use that kind of force when you could have used your pepper spray? Or Taser? Anything that is not deadly force! I think officers need more training and continuing education to be re-licensed every year.
Times are changing and we need to change with them. I think we need to teach our children better, No hate, be responsible for your actions! Be open minded, accept others for who they are and learn from them. Help your neighbor, be part of your community, don’t litter and it’s up to all of us to keep America free. If you think about everything that is going on in America right now we ALL need to be police officers! If you see something not right, report it ASAP – you might save lives.
Darin DeVries
Yuma