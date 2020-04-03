Government needs to step up, take lead
A lack of leadership will ultimately determine the outcome of COVID-19. The 11 states without a stay-at-home policy are going to play havoc with their own populations and directly affect the surrounding states. To hint that this virus is a hoax or to believe we can respond to its deadly attack later is both foolish and dangerous to the country as a whole. Shame, shame on the notorious 11 governors who are playing god.
The president did not and has not responded to this crisis in a manner as a leader should. But, having said that, this pandemic is not one for political wrangling or failures in leadership. I hope he succeeds in grasping the enormous responsibility he has and listens to the medical people across this country, and Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx. We need success. The federal government needs to step up and take the lead.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma
Added ridership means new needs for Live Steamers
Yuma Territory Live Steamers operates the miniature riding railroad at Riverside Park below the historic prison. It has been described by the media as the “Hidden Gem” and “Undiscovered Jewel.” This was deliberate on our part. Due to concerns about meeting ridership demand with our older locomotives pulling newer, longer passenger cars, we limited advertising to our website and Facebook pages, relying primarily on word of mouth. Then in December, we had a float in the Electric Light Parade.
Our ridership tripled, and, by mid-February, the club’s public ride locomotives were worn-out. Only due to the generosity of two club members, who supplied private locomotives normally housed in Phoenix and Riverside, Calif., were we able to continue our rides into March, before needing to end them due to COVID-19 concerns until our October season opening weekend.
It has been estimated that less than 10% of Yumans know the railroad exists. We’ve been able to repair one locomotive. However, our volunteers who repair the equipment indicate that, before advertising the railroad, we need to purchase two new locomotives and repair the other unit, so the older ones can be used for light duty backup. The premier manufacturer in Oregon has offered the club a substantial discount for the new locomotives and provides free shipping to our members for testing, resulting in a reduced cost for the pair of $32,000. Parts for the broken locomotive have a 90-day lead time, with a $4,000 cost.
During these very difficult times, if anyone has a thought or idea on how, while the rides are closed, we may raise the needed $36,000, please contact me on my mobile (928) 247-7190, or by email at bc.finnila@yahoo.com.
A special thanks to our benefactors and volunteers who have made the railroad possible, and to the Yuma community in making the rides so popular.
Chuck Finnila
YTLS Senior Project Coordinator
Aid in car emergency was appreciated
We decided to go for a ride after being in the house for several days and decided to go to the drive-thru at In-N-Out Burger. After getting our order taken (we were about the 20th car) we get up to about the 10th car and our car quit. We were able to get the cars behind us to move and one guy helped push the car out of line. What a day. The lady in front of us paid for our lunch and brought it to us. A great big thanks for the great people of Yuma who help out when needed. Big thanks to FTS where we had the car towed. They came and got us because with the coronavirus you cannot ride in the tow vehicle.
Janet Ehrmann
Yuma