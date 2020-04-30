More information needed on COVID-19 cases here
Why are we, as Yuma citizens, not getting more information about the cases here in Yuma? I am not asking for names and addresses, but I would like to know how and where these cases originated. Contact with a sick person? Travel related? Family members of those who tested positive? To simply post a daily tally of new cases with no more information provided does nothing more than alarm people. Lack of information leads to uncertainty and fear. I don’t think Yuma needs that right now.
Respectfully,
Lucia Hall
Yuma
Thumbs up to the Yuma Sun for news, information
Thumbs up to the Yuma Sun. It is published daily with news from the city, state, nation and world. Comics provide us with reason to smile, crosswords, Wonderword, Suduko, and Cryptoquote make us task our minds for solutions. When we are overwhelmed with Covid-19 the paper gives us information. I subscribe, please keep the paper coming.
Sharon Dwyer
Yuma
(Editor’s note: Thank you for reading!)
Stimulus money could do good for community
Can’t eat out? Can’t go to the movies? Can’t shop for clothes, etc., etc? You’re being forced to spend less? Nowhere to drive to- spending less for gas?
Are you getting a check from Uncle Sam and you haven’t lost, or been furloughed from, your job? Is your ‘stimulus’ check is not really replacing any lost income? Are you already retired and still getting your SSI and/or pensions, for example?
Congratulations. You’re one of the lucky ones.
Family needs always come first. But beyond that, you may be in a position to do some additional good for the Community before all that money is spent, by directing at least some of that ‘windfall’ to our local charities, relief organizations, or first responders of your choice.
We are, and we invite you to join us.
Judy and Bill Gresser
Yuma
Breakfast putt puts interesting spin on golf mornings
Golfers come up with all kinds of ways to amuse themselves during the game of play.
One of the ways in our group is to call a “breakfast putt.” Here is how it works: if you end up on the green and you have a putt that’s approximately 50ft or greater from the hole, one of the golfers must call out “breakfast putt.” In other words if you make the putt he buys your breakfast and everyone else’s. It’s such a long shot no one thinks they will have to pony up and buy breakfast, also there is no penalty if you miss the putt. However, during the course of the past 8 years to my knowledge there’s only been three successful breakfast putts. Three years ago I made a breakfast putt. Two years ago Marty made a breakfast putt, and two weeks ago Mike made a breakfast putt. Very unusual but also very rewarding and tasty.
Gene Autry Reynolds
Yuma
Making donation gives much needed warm fuzzies
Recently we received our $2,400 stimulus from the government. Basically found money.
My wife and I have been retired for quite some time now and, while we are not rich, our income is secure. Free money is always welcome but we don’t need it. I understand the idea is for us to spend it thereby stimulating the economy. With most stores and restraints closed there’s not much way for us to do that. Besides we are staying home as much as possible.
Lots of bad news on the TV these days. What really caught my eye was the overwhelming need put on food banks. Ordinarily I would volunteer my time to help out but if I was to contract the virus I would become a part of the problem, not the solution.
Considering our options I concluded the food bank could better use the $2,400 than I could. I found it very easy to make a donation by going to the food banks web site. A few clicks of the mouse I was able to put the donation on my credit card.
If you’re retired or not and find you don’t really need the government’s money consider donating to your favorite charity. It’ll give you a badly needed warm fuzzy.
Jim LaFrenaye
Yuma