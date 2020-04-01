Kudos to city for park cleanup efforts
Kudos to the City of Yuma and the Public Works Division. My husband and I walk at the Airport Walking Park and so do many other people. Lately I had noticed that the grounds had not been mowed for several weeks and trash barrels were overflowing.
I called Gary Knight, our Deputy Mayor and City Councilman. I also called Parks and Recreation. I was referred to call Public Works. I called and left a message. The next day Manny called me and said he was sending a crew over to the park to mow.
The next day when we walked, the park had been completely mowed.
Trash barrels were emptied and stray overgrowth of weeds trimmed. It looked beautiful and was back to what it should look like - no longer a wildlife preserve!
Thank you so much, Manny, for having your department go the extra mile. Even during this slowdown of the city and our virus pandemic, those who choose to utilize city walk parks under CDC guidelines can happily enjoy our bright and beautiful springtime outdoor spaces.
We who walk appreciate it!
Apryl Brand
Yuma
Coronavirus bringing people closer together
My dear husband and I have a loving but somewhat gritty marriage. We tend to bicker. You’d think we could change, but we don’t. Enter the coronavirus stay-at-home mandate. We are at home, finding things to do. I am doing exercise videos, cooking foods from my dusty cookbook. Life is changing. Many parts of my life have disappeared. However, my husband has not vanished. In spite of our 1800-square-foot home, it seemed he is always 2 feet away from me. Suddenly, he has to get into the same cupboard I am reaching into. I creep into the bathroom to brush my teeth, he follows. I go to sweep the patio, he has to weed nearby. At first our bickering got worse. I kept thinking, “Are you really going to hang around here all day?”
Then, something happened to me. It wasn’t a cough, or a fever as I had feared. It was a kind of surrender, an emotional tectonic plate shift, an unknown force. No complaint seemed important enough to verbalize. Requests were softly made and politely received. I have started asking for hugs. I even began to ever so slightly stress when he left for an errand. Would he be safe, come back to me? His long meandering stories were met with appreciation. Perhaps there was new comfort in the sound of his voice?
I now understand Patty Hearst. You know, the rich young heiress kidnapped and held until she joined with her captors’ crusade? I am now convinced. I don’t have coronavirus. I have Stockholm Syndrome! Good thing it is with the man that I already trust and love.
Pamela Brown
Yuma
Many thanks to man who helped after fall
Thank you, thank you to the gentleman who came over to me to see if I was all right after my dog pulled me to the ground at West Wetlands yesterday. The dog took off so fast after seeing the ducks that she pulled me over and I hit the ground face first! My glasses were bent out of shape and I was stunned by the fall but, gratefully, not hurt badly. There were other people around but this gentleman was the only person who came to my aid. Thank you, Sir!
I can’t remember if I thanked him or not, so I hope you run this in the newspaper.
Thank you,
Lora O’Hara
Yuma