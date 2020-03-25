Help will be remembered, not empty shelves
Yesterday I was at a Yuma store and there were just maybe two jars of spaghetti sauce left on the very top shelf. Two taller women who didn’t know each other saw me looking in the direction of that top shelf and immediately offered to help me get one of those jars. And that is what I will remember, not that the shelves were empty.
Tanya Gesse
Yuma
Time is now to show Yuma spirit of community
How come Mr. Kroger himself has said there were NO reductions in the shipment of needed products-meats, paper goods, sanitary items- yet the shelves are bare and people are stuck doing without? Who is taking all this? This hoarding is ridiculous, selfish and evil minded. Yuma is known for its community spirit and friendliness, as far as I know…so this is so disappointing. People who are doing this would be better off going to churches and synagogues, showing their thanks for what they do have and neighbors who, at least here in the Foothills, pitch in to help each other-or so it seems. (Yours is not open?? Do it at home!) This is just one more sign that we need each other. Be kind to each other....and stay healthy.
Carol Hoffman
Yuma
Is God sending a message via coronavirus?
In the 1950s there was a science-fiction movie called “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” An alien from an advanced planet came to earth to warn the world that they would destroy us if we didn’t start living in peace with one another. Maybe God is sending us the same message via coronavirus.
Herb Koth
Yuma
Grocery store shoppers not practicing social distancing
Most establishments have adhered to the government’s request, except for grocery stores. When is social distancing going to take place in the grocery stores?
There are too many people in the stores, all at the same time, standing right next to each other.
Thank you
Kenny Bortz
Yuma
Today, please be kind to workers and say thanks
Our union, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99, represents people who work in food and drug stores throughout Arizona (among other places, including medical offices).
Our members continue to show up for work every day as they did before COVID-19 was even a word that we used.
They know what the stakes are for them and their families. In this crisis they are on the front lines, bringing food and medicine and some normalcy into this crazy life that we are living.
These courageous workers deserve the public’s patience and support. They should not have to be confronted by angry, irrational and sometimes violent customers.
They are doing their jobs under extreme circumstances that were unfathomable even one week ago. Please give them respect and room to work.
Please remember that social distancing is the best tool we have to get home without bringing a potentially deadly virus to our parents, grandparents, spouses and kids.
We are going through the same things you are and we are trying to help.
The next time you see us in your grocery or drug store, please don’t yell at us, don’t threaten us, and don’t make our lives or our jobs any harder.
Just say “thank you.”
Jim McLaughlin
President of UFCW Local 99, vice president of the UFCW International Union. UFCW Local 99 represents 23,000 workers throughout Arizona, New Mexico and Utah