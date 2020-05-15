Wearing a mask helps protect entire community
Going to the store recently, I was amazed at how many people are not wearing masks. The Sun has printed many editorials and advice about how important it is to protect yourself and others. The protection can help to stop the spread of the virus by up to 80%, I read in one such column.
So I am asking, “WHY?” Are you not wearing a mask because you think you are invincible? Or maybe you don’t care if you have the coronavirus. Maybe you are lazy about remembering to put the mask on as you leave your house.
The number of cases are increasing by a lot each day in Yuma, compared to March at the onset of this pandemic, so the germs could be anywhere. Perhaps you are vain and don’t like the way it looks or feels on you. I don’t know, I am really trying to figure out why.
About now you are probably saying or thinking, “It is none of your business!” But really it is. It is my business because you could be carrying the virus without knowing you have it and spreading it to me. I am hoping in a way that my question might make you re-evaluate your decision. Maybe you are smart and might change your mind. You have the freedom, of course, to make your own decision, I know that. However, if you change your mind and begin to wear a protective mask you will be helping yourself and your entire community.
Diana Hilton
Yuma
Whatever happened to common courtesy?
Recently, I ordered food pickup at a favorite local restaurant and did the usual lineup. As I exited the car with a face mask on, some unmasked woman with her daughter noticed me and made some mocking cough as though I was the weirdo.
I know there are some out there who think the pandemic is a joke and not to be taken seriously. But I’m the joke because I was being cautious?
Ok, fine.
I just wonder if these people are just ignorant or they don’t watch the news, or read. But what happened to common courtesy? I didn’t make a remark about her being overweight. Nor would I.
Something has to change in this country or we are doomed. The division in our state of affairs is astounding and I’m not sure we can recover.
Richard Badone
Yuma
Restaurant has right idea by going simple
I have a word of insight for the restaurants that are looking at ‘opening up’ in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
It begins with a little tale about a restaurant in the Black Hills of South Dakota (where I once lived) in the tiny town of Hill City. The name of the restaurant is the Alpine Inn.
The unique thing about this restaurant is that they only serve one thing – no menus, no choices – except do you want your steak rare, medium or well? That’s right, folks. They serve an iceberg lettuce wedge (with French dressing), a baked potato and a steak. And that’s it! Oh, you might get some coffee or a beverage, but the food is as I described. It happens to be a very popular place. The food is great.
Think of all the things rendered unnecessary by this approach to food service. No menus, no bill computation, no decisions, possibly no tip, and the list goes on. Perhaps this is an approach some of the struggling restaurants might consider. As Americans we always try to add on and present more and overdo. Take a page out of the Alpine Inn playbook and go simple.
Judy Herink
Yuma
Lunch at Lutes did not disappoint
Today my husband and I went to Lutes Casino (Old Town Yuma) for lunch and had the best pastrami/Rueben sandwich…….it was awesome! During their shutdown, everything has been scrubbed and shiny.
Do yourself a favor…go to Lutes! Shop at a local business!
Dolores Freeman
Yuma