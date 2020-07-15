More NFL name changes are needed
The team name “Giants” is an insult to all average size persons and deeply discriminates against small persons.
Protesters, grab your posters. Seek an acceptable team name such as “New York Medium-Small and occasionally Large.”
The San Francisco franchise discriminates against all who are not 49 years old.
Many more name changes are urgently needed.
Jacques-Andre Istel
Felicity
Time running out to pass funding for voting
Nobody knows how long the COVID pandemic will last. One thing we DO know is that it’s already jeopardizing voting. The images of long lines of voters waiting hour after hour to cast ballots in other states’ primary elections, and the subsequent COVID outbreaks among those voters and poll workers, already prove that COVID will crush our democracy if elected leaders don’t take steps to protect it.
No American should ever have to choose between their health and that of their family and community, and their right to vote. We Arizonans are lucky: we can request a mail-in ballot without needing a doctor’s note or a notarized affidavit from witnesses, as other states require. If Arizonans can vote safely at home but citizens of other states have to risk their lives and families, then we no longer live in the UNITED States of America – and no amount of flag-waving and patriotic speechifying can make up for it.
The House of Representatives already passed the HEROES Act, a second COVID relief bill that allocates billions of dollars for economic relief and which also includes $3.6 billion in election assistance desperately needed by cash-strapped states to ensure their voters can safely cast ballots in November.
But Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell won’t even schedule a hearing on the HEROES Act.
Time is running out for our elected representatives to pass adequate funding so that every state can implement safe election measures like the no-excuse mail-in voting, online voter registration and early voting that we in Arizona take for granted.
Equal access to the vote by all eligible Americans is a cornerstone of our democracy. If Americans in some states can vote safely but Americans in other states cannot, then we no longer have a democracy and the “American way of life” is dead.
There’s so much at stake in the 2020 election. The Republican Senators that are blocking the funding states need to ensure safe elections must hear from voters that we demand they take action – before it’s too late.
Elizabeth Haskell
Yuma
Trash on roadsides was shocking to see
We went to Laughlin, Nev., last week. What a terrible sight to see trash on the sides of the highway going through Parker and Lake Havasu. I look around Yuma and don’t see anything as bad as the trash up there on the sides of the road. With all the high end homes etc. you’d think the home owners would spend time cleaning up their beautiful town. Have pride in your area. I’m proud to live here in Yuma.
Louise Ameline
Yuma
Mouthwash is not an effective hand sanitizer
Recently in a column on your editorial page there was a remark about using mouth wash as a hand sanitizer. That would not work. It was a joke written by a comedian. You need at least 60% alcohol to kill germs, Mouth wash has less than half of that or none at all. Alcohol in mouth wash is just like water. They are solvents, not active ingredients. Vodka has only 40% alcohol, so that would not work either.
Richard Jennings
Yuma