Why send information out in Spanish too?
I received information from the Yuma County Assessor’s Office regarding the assessment of my property and home. Everything looked fine, fine that is up until I discovered another piece of paper stuck in the very same envelope. What I discovered was an information page regarding the upcoming 2020 census and how important it was to be counted. I was pleased to receive this information. Then I turned the flier over and there was the exact same information I had just read, only this time it was in Spanish.
Now I am not a prejudiced person. I do not dislike anyone for the color of their skin. In fact, to quote Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi “I do not hate anyone.” I do have a problem with the printing of any type of information and/or documents in a language other than that of the country we live in. If a person conducts business, in this case tax assessments, in English, why can they not receive all information in English? Can someone please tell us the added cost for duplicate printing?
I do understand America is the “melting pot” of the world, and I do understand the pride in one’s heritage and language, but where will it all end? Will we soon be seeing ballots used for voting printed in French or Italian or Chinese or Russian or maybe Swahili?
Gregory Gardner
Yuma
Constant bickering in election cycle is wearisome
Like most Americans I grow weary of the constant bickering in this election cycle. One must be eternally grateful for the rights that we have in determining our leaders. In many countries the right of the citizens to vote is nonexistent. In many countries where they say they do have the right to vote in reality it’s nonexistent. Countries like Russia and China, Vietnam, Cambodia and many others, citizens who wish to lead by getting a following is a death sentence.
In homes and restaurants across this country I hear our citizens debate politics across the table. I have debated liberals at restaurants and never had to look over my shoulder about who was listening or afraid of what someone would do about what I said or my liberal friends said. In most countries around the world citizens can’t do this.
Citizens of the United States are hungry for absolute truth without spin. This country was like this once again during the Nixon administration. When Nixon resigned and VP Ford became president during the Vietnam War the country was ready for change. President Carter did not run on his experience but on his promise to tell the truth as his God saw fit. This statement alone was what earned Carter the presidency of the United States. The United States was hungry for a man who told the truth no matter what. I’m not going to try to tell anyone that President Carter was our best president because he wasn’t in my view. President Carter gave the nation what it wanted.
Red Chandler
Yuma
Time has come to shrink government
I believe most motorists in the city would agree the roads are not in good condition. A majority of city voters did not approve an increase in the sales tax to provide more money for road repairs. Why? I believe in general most voters feel that government taxes too much, spends too much, or government spending doesn’t match what voters see as priorities. In my 60-plus years of life I have watched as governments at all levels have grown and that growth has been fueled by taking more and more money from taxpayers. I believe the time has come to shrink government and place more responsibility on individuals to take care of themselves.
George Blackwell
Yuma