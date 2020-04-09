Focus needs to be on people, not corporations
Congress has now passed three coronavirus-related “relief” bills which — despite temporarily filling gaps in our paid sick leave, unemployment insurance, and health care systems — are totally insufficient for a crisis of this magnitude.
Even worse is that in return for helping Americans desperately in need, corporate forces in Washington demanded hundreds of billions of dollars in unaccountable corporate bailouts.
The coronavirus pandemic is devastating our communities, and Congress should be fighting so that everyday Americans get the support we need. At a time when families, workers, low-income people and small businesses are facing destitution, America does NOT need more corporate bailouts!
And with the general election just around the corner, Congress needs to protect our democracy by enacting and funding universal vote by mail. Nobody should have to choose between surviving and exercising their right to vote, as happened in Ohio and will certainly happen across the nation if President Trump and his allies succeed in blocking common-sense measures to protect our elections.
Congress should pass a People’s Bailout that protects Americans’ right to vote and have our votes counted, while also protecting each other; that makes healthcare for all people the top priority and that provides economic relief directly to workers and communities, not corporate executives.
Liz Haskell
Yuma
Random act of kindness made big difference
I recently moved from California to the Engler Estates community in Yuma. Today I happened to be looking out my window and saw a young boy drop a bag with lemons and grapefruit at my doorstep and quickly leave. Inside was a note, in a child’s handwriting, that read “Have a good day. Your neighbor, Toby” His act of kindness and generosity was heartfelt and I cried happy tears for the first time in a long time. I was unable to thank him or his parents, so I am hoping they are able to read this. We all could learn a lot from them in these difficult times. Thank you, Toby, and your parents for raising such an awesome young man. Sending you air hugs!!!
Yolanda Gordon
Yuma
Should stimulus checks go toward sports tickets?
President Trump wants sports teams to open their seasons on time. Noble thoughts. My question is, with the way things are going, who will be able to afford to buy tickets to those games or are people supposed to use the stimulus checks to buy the ticket?
Gary Whitcomb
Foothills
Elderly have already sacrificed enough
I am tired of reading about the murmurings and suggestions that old people “sacrifice” themselves and die just so that we can save the economy. This is so wrong! People in their 80s have already sacrificed TWICE — first in the Great Depression and again during World War II.
I have seen photos of the Depression, of emaciated people standing in soup lines in their ragged clothing, clutching their children. They did not have the money to buy cute little pet costumes or the latest techie gadgets that people consider their right to own today. These “old, disposable people” suffered the loss of their life savings when the banks shut down. Then the same banks repossessed their homes because they wouldn’t allow homeowners to withdraw their savings to pay their mortgages. People had to mend old clothes and wash them by hand and not just throw them out when a button fell off. They went hungry! These old people truly suffered, but people under 60 may not have heard about that.
Those “old, disposable people” sacrificed themselves again during WWII with their very lives. The young men went willingly into war to protect their country. Almost every family lost a son, brother, or father. Food was rationed and their babies grew up without proper nourishment. This is what real sacrifice is.
Those people who are so intent on wanting to save the economy — why aren’t they offering their OWN lives? Has this country made money, it’s God? What if these “old people” don’t WANT to sacrifice their lives again so that some spoiled, younger people can have everything they desire? Are we going to force old people to die by denying them health care? If so, who will be the next sacrifice to the golden cow? The mentally deficient? A racial or ethnic group, perhaps? This is a very dangerous, very evil line of thought. And, it could catch on, just like it did in Nazi Germany, if we do not stand against it.
J.T. Moore
Yuma