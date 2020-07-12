Guest column was much appreciated
An open letter to Michael Shelton: Michael, thank you for your great Op-Ed, Tuesday, July 7. Not just because I agree with you, but because it truly depicts the United States in very turbulent times, then and now.
Unfortunately, we have allowed much of the teaching of history to conform to the current politically correct thinking. The shouts of the mob are replacing the truth.
Slavery was, and is today, a horrible practice, more than I will ever know not having personally experienced it.
But rather than sweeping the practice of slavery into the dust bin of history, it should be used as an example of how far we, as a nation, have come.
Like the Holocaust of the 1930s and ’40s in Europe, we must never forget the long period of slavery in our country, nor the hundreds of thousands who died to end it.
Personally, I am old enough to remember the separate washrooms and drinking fountains in the railway stations in the late 1940s as we went by train from New York to Florida.
My granduncle, a Catholic priest, had a cross burned “in his honor” as he sat on my grandfather’s front porch in New York. Like the Nazis, the Klan did not discriminate when it came to hatred.
Later, “KKK” was painted in large letters on the street outside our home and in front of our nearby Catholic church on Eastern Long Island in the 1950s. My parents had to explain their meaning.
I personally experienced racial inequality in the early 1960s as I was at Fort Benning, Georgia, and later at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Numerous times. Often subtle, at times overt.
Our family saw it in Arkansas in the 1970s as an attempt was made for our sons to be recruited for the Junior KKK, while the governor insisted the Klan didn’t even exist in Arkansas. And more.
I’m sure your story would make mine a mere footnote.
I believe we should not forget, nor “celebrate” that time in our history.
But we should, I believe, use it as a teaching tool to show how far a good people can come. We owe it to our children.
Thanks for your article, Mike.
Bill Gresser
Yuma
Name changes don’t address deeper issues
For corporations and/or athletic teams to change their names/logos (political correctness) would be nothing but an attempt – an easy way out – to make a problem go away and protect their profits.
It’s also indicative of cowardice and being shortsighted.
How many of you think the names of the Washington Redskins, the Cleveland Indians and the Atlanta Braves et al are degrading to Native Americans? In reality those names were complimentary, suggesting bravery/toughness etc. Any team that acquiesces to those clamoring for those names to be changed does not deserve our support.
How about the changing of labels on food products? How many of you find Uncle Ben (rice) or Aunt Jemima (syrup) degrading? Maybe we should consider not buying those items any longer. No company, or person, that places profits above principles deserves our support, and it’s beginning to look like the only way to get their attention is to negatively affect their cash flow.
Name changes change NOTHING but the names. It’s not unlike putting a band-aid on a gash. If anything, changes serve as a reminder of weakness and of foolish behavior. Any/all acts of racism need to be confronted and appropriately dealt with, but with open, honest, adult dialog, not condescending acts that are, to be succinct, dumb.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Wear a mask, and help prevent COVID-19 spread
To the people in Yuma County: Where are the rights for those of us who will die if we get COVID-19? I hear all these folks yelling about their rights being violated when told to wear a mask, or be fined. Are they saying it’s OK if I die? Think people: it’s only a mask! Unmasked people spread COVID-19!
I want to thank all the nurses on the third floor!
Katie Francis
Yuma