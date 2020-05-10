If it’s Biden vs Trump, woe is us come November
As long as the people want to rush the reopening of the entire country we will be seeing a total collapse of our economic health, social security, and Medicare. We are facing an economic collapse which will make the Depression seem like a picnic.
The President seems to only care about dead bodies. He is the most egotistical, self-centered one we have ever had. When he looks away from his script and speaks his own words, it just shows he has no clue and doesn’t care. It is clear that he is only concerned about his reelection.
On the other hand, Biden doesn’t seem to know which room he is in, let alone how to lead us out of this mess. This is the choice we have come November. This is our dilemma, the common working man. Woe is us.
John Hoffman
Foothills
Consider your neighbors – practice social distancing
Many businesses have had signs saying “We reserve the right to refuse service.....” to people who are barefoot, not dressed properly, or who don’t follow rules or meet standards they have set up for proper behavior. While we all welcome the opening of businesses in the next few days, why is it so hard to understand and follow the rules for simple public safety?
I have multiple health issues now and, frankly, have been terrified to even go out to purchase milk! With all the people who I see not wearing masks, freely handling everything in the store and, yes still hoarding, why shouldn’t I worry??? I feel as though I am taking my life in my hands when I go outside.
Please, people, consider your neighbors and the general public. Wear that mask and observe social distancing. Keep yourself and everyone else safe.
If businesses can refuse service to people who are half dressed or act inappropriately, surely they can and SHOULD refuse service to those who don’t comply with health directives.
I have made and distributed over 15 dozen masks to date. Can’t find one? Look me up!
Carol Hoffman
Yuma
Help after fall was most appreciated
Walking through Fry’s Foothills parking lot, I slipped on a gooey strawberry. I landed on my derriere. I couldn’t put my hand on the hot asphalt so I wondered how to get up. Then I was standing. A local sheriff had lifted me up as he was hollering at a motorist to slow down. The driver said, “I saw her. I was coming to help.” Thank you both. I am fine and appreciative.
Joan Burson
Yuma
Time to get term limits on the ballot
Like a lot of us, I’ve had extra time on my hands of late; watched a lot more TV, looked more closely into what’s going on in/with our government, and I’m becoming more concerned, maybe even scared, not for my wife and me (we’re old) but for our kids and, perhaps more important, our grandkids. We are in danger of losing our country.
The recent revelations uncovered regarding the Michael Flynn case show very clearly – no rumors or innuendos, but documented facts – that our FBI, which is supposed to be one of the most trusted agencies in our nation, has committed grievous crimes. Their top officials succumbed to pressures from those who seek power and those who want to sustain what we call the deep state, and they assisted those in government who want to destroy our President. They had no concerns about who or how many lives they destroyed in the process, Gen. Flynn being just one example. That should scare the hell out of all of us!
Adding to this odious situation, many in our Congress who were elected to represent us have been guilty of similar behavior, putting party politics above country. They are useful idiots--puppets whose strings are pulled by the real power brokers, and some of them are too dumb to know it.
It’s time for us to rid ourselves of those who have forgotten what their job is. It’s time to get term limits on the ballot. Ask those who were elected to represent you if they agree, and if they don’t say yes – not maybe, or I’ll think about it – but an unequivocal yes, then vote them out in Nov. We MUST protect our nation.
Gene Lemon
Yuma