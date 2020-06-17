Editorial on D-Day was appreciated
Thank you very much for your editorial about D-Day on June 6th. I appreciated it very much. I consider myself a very patriotic person. When my dad was in his late ‘80s, I asked him about his activities in WWII because up to that time he had never spoken much about it. He was in the Navy on the Liscome Bay in the Pacific with over 850 servicemen on board. The ship was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine sinking the ship and killing over 600, the remaining 200 men drifting in the ocean until help came six hours later. Thankfully, my dad was one of them or I wouldn’t be here today.
My dad was a patriotic man. He always put the flag in the holder outside at our house to honor it on special days throughout the year, and he always took it down before dusk. Now this is what I proudly do, even though my flag isn’t as large as his was. One thing about Dad, he never talked about his time in the service but he kept all the memorabilia.
Thank you for reminding the community of D-Day, or it would have passed right by me! I’m going to send a copy of your editorial to each family member, lest we forget the sacrifice that was paid by our forefathers for our freedom. D-Day was certainly a vastly well-orchestrated God-led mission of bravery and life-giving sacrifice for the precious commodity of freedom! I have heard the phrase “Freedom isn’t free!” We have to work for it, fight for it, and protect it from evil forces.
Cosette Schaaf
Yuma
Chamber blessed to have had John Courtis at helm
Over the years I’ve been a Yuma resident, our citizens have been blessed at times with great leadership. However, every so often a leader comes along who excels in any and all aspects of outstanding leadership. I’m referring to Mr. John Courtis, Executive Director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce. In his six years as director of YCCC, Mr. Courtis has exemplified what professional leadership can accomplish.
As history has pointed out, very few leaders ever accomplish the goal of cooperative leadership that Mr. Courtis has exhibited with YCCC. I, like so many others, feel that Mr. Courtis will embark on his retirement only after he is pleased with the replacement selected to succeed him.
Mr. Courtis, thank you for your dedication to the citizens of Yuma and your foresight for the future of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce. May the future bring you and your family the very best.
Marv Rather
Yuma
Public safety agencies went above and beyond
There is so much hate going on in this world that I wanted to share some love. The hate that’s going on with all the police officers is bizarre. We need them and couldn’t live a normal life without them. They do so much!
My elderly neighbor backed out of her garage, her car stalled, she restarted it , but had it in reverse rather than park and rammed into the neighbor’s brick wall at full speed. Totaled her car. Thank God she wasn’t hurt.
Within 5 minutes, two police cars came, an ambulance and fire truck. They made sure she was OK, and asked her where she was going. She said out to get some dog food from her vet that she goes to. They said it was too hot for her to be out so they walked her back to her house, up the steps and sat her down in the living room.
They said they would be back as soon as they finished talking to the neighbors, taking pictures etc.
They came back with all the info plus, they went out of their way to go to her vet and get her the dog food! I couldn’t believe this when she told me.
She was blown away! When she answered the door, they said all was taken care of and we went and got you your dog food.
God Bless all of you and thank you for all that you do! Whenever we’re in need we turn to God, then we dial 911. Just know how important you are to all of us and God Bless all of you for what you do.
Sandy Ernst
Yuma