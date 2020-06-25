Do what’s right – wear your mask, keep distance
Is wearing a mask against my civil liberty?
Protecting my loved ones and others is my civil duty. Think of all the good that seat belts, car seats, insurance, back ground checks before gun purchases and many other laws and mandates have done. All against civil liberty?
Perhaps you think a mask isn’t necessary. Unless you live under a rock, you’ve heard all the medical experts telling us how important it is to wear one.
I fall into the age and health range in most danger of the virus. Isn’t it against my civil liberty to be afraid to leave my home? Come on, fellow Yumans .
Do what’s right and protect the rest of us. Wear a mask and keep your distance.
Collie Bernabe
Yuma
President needs to stop attacks on others
Concerning the Yuma Sun editorial of June 23, the following comments are for President Trump: You will lose the upcoming election unless you stop the verbal and Twitter attacks and name-calling of all leaders and professional men and women of the world. Is it possible for you to at least act presidential between now and the elections in November? If not, you will not have my vote, and those of many other citizens of this country.
Conrad Ballweg
Yuma
We need to bring civics back to schools
What has brought this country to this point in our history? About 1961, civics in junior high and high school was all but eliminated. The reason these young people are destroying statues is because they don’t know who these people were. If the demonstrators had really understood what these famous men did to build the foundation for our country they would fall to their knees in reverence. If these young radicals are successful in tearing this country apart the last step would be to go after individuals.
An example of this would be anyone who had the name Lee like in General Lee in any part of their name it would be politically incorrect. The name Lee is the 27th most popular name in this country. In other words, if any of your name had the letters Lee, no civil service, no military, and you would be shunned. Other Civil War military names would fall into that category.
We can expect to see the Chinese and the Russians take advantage of this chaos. Don’t be surprised to see the Chinese attempt to close off part of the South China Sea from the US. Russia will no doubt attempt to make inroads into Europe undercutting the United States sales to them of natural gas.
The United States must reinstitute civics in our junior high and high school and college. Socialist teachers and professors must be curbed if we intend to bring this country and in the 21st century under capitalism.
Red Chandler
Yuma
Arizona needs to be governor’s first priority
I am astonished by the number of people who think the President gives one twit about them. It is a shame that his inability of protect and defend is lost in nonsensical rantings and blame.
It is also time for the governor to get serious about helping Yuma get the testing equipment it needs to deal with COVID-19. Withholding the Cares Act Money is highly inappropriate. Opening the state up without a clear understanding of COVID-19 was at best Trumpian. The comment we are having more cases because of testing is false. It is because we have more infected people than we knew. Our testing in Arizona is miniscule – we don’t need to follow Florida or any other GOP state. Arizona must be the governor’s first priority. Too many people are dying, or becoming ill . This is not about rights or the interference of government; it is about failure to properly address COVID-19.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma