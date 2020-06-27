Please be respectful and wear your mask
Please! Let’s all be more respectful. All lives matter including yours and mine.
Please! Wear face masks when out in public and keep social distancing, you could save someone from getting COVID-19, including you.
We have to stop the spread of the virus and we can do it if we put our minds to it.
All of the service people out there need you to help them as they try to help you stay safe and healthy.
So give it a try and maybe it will catch on and save lives.
Thank you.
Chuck & Eloise Barnes
Foothills
Where are the COVID-19 cases at in Yuma County?
I don’t know about everyone but when I sit down for my first cup of coffee in the morning, I glance at the front page of the newspaper to hopefully find the number of virus cases have dropped... I appreciate the fact that we have the statistics whether they are correct or not, I do not know, but I know they affect me each morning.
My question is, these 5,000 and more cases confirmed…where are these people? Only a small number in the hospital of course, but where are the rest of these thousands ?
Are they a clerk in my store, the man who changes tires, the newspaper delivery person, the doctor I go to, the lab techs who draw my blood? Where are these confirmed cases? They supposedly need to be in a two week isolation but are they? Over five thousand people walking around confirmed to have COVID-19. You have to ask yourself…do you know who and what you are you dealing with? Please, someone, tell me where these folks are and is someone keeping track of their whereabouts? Just thought I’d ask.
Le’Ann Cherry
Yuma
Face on flag violates U.S. Flag code
Disgraceful!
According to the Flag code, Section 8g: “The flag should never have placed upon it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, design, Picture, or drawing of any nature” Section 8:” No disrespect should be shown to the Flag of the United States of America.” Section 8j.
We have seen the United States flag flying many places in Yuma with Trump’s face on it! This is desecration of our flag, take them down and fly our flag proudly!
William and Sandra Moser
Yuma
Spectacle in Portland was appalling
I was appalled at the spectacle in Portland, Oregon, although not totally surprised considering the cowardly complicit leadership.
A statue of our Republic’s first president was torn down by historically challenged, feckless anarchists who have no sense of the sacrifices endured by the very people who founded our nation. All they know is destruction without replacement, anarchy without liberty and condemnation without justice. They revise our history books, destroy our culture and spit on the very memories of our country’s Founders.
I tremble for our nation, our children and grandchildren and the future of our Republic.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Immigration policy will never be fixed
Your guest column, June 2, regarding immigrant visas. Since Mr. Guzzardi is a progressive, his column didn’t make sense. Isn’t it the progressives who want total open borders, anybody can come at anytime, and to get rid of the Border Patrol and ICE. It seems if the GOP is for securing our borders, the progressives are against it.
Now the GOP is for letting more in, and the progressives are against that.
He said welcome to the world of immigration politics! Not intelligent... so the Republicans are not intelligent, while the Democrats who want open borders are the best ones to make immigration policy.
Sad to say, it will never be fixed, as both sides have reasons to keep it as is for their benefit, not what is best for the country and workers, nor for the best immigrants who want to come here.
Wayne Dettinger
Roll