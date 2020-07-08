Hotel Del Sol not a wise investment for city dollars
The front page Yuma Sun story June 8, 2020, on the Hotel Del Sol project required a response from a Yuma taxpayer. A short while back I expressed my opinion to you on this issue from the first YS article. It was directed to the Mayor and Council, questioning what if any thought had gone into the idea of a major overhaul of the building. Discussed were topics such as age, condition of concrete, water lines, electric wiring, etc.
I suggested using a “competent engineering firm” who would evaluate the 100-year-old building and present an honest and professional opinion if remodel and unforeseen costs would exceed the cost of replacement. An example of constant replacement or repair of using an old building can be readily available with what the County is going through on the Main Street building they are using.
I exemplified my suggestion by comparing a rebuilt 100-year-old automobile to a current-day vehicle. You can rebuild the 100-year-old vehicle, but will it last? Will it perform equal to a new model? Will parts last and will they be available when needed? Same applies to old structures and the materials they are made of.
Any competent engineering firm will inform you that while the restoration of a 100-year-old building is feasible, the building’s longevity cannot be considered a wise investment for taxpayer money. Maybe it would be smart to demolish this building and start with a new one. Then all the amenities can be included and the outward appearance of the building could be duplicated similar to the 100-year-old structure. Most of all, always remember that you never seek out the firm that tells you what you want to hear, but what you need to hear.
Marv Rather
Yuma
Why did we wait so long on safety measures?
A few thoughts from an old bedside nurse …
During this time of social distancing along with the six-foot rule, sneeze shields and the list goes on, I’m thinking, why did we wait so long? Shouldn’t we as reasonably intelligent beings have been putting most of these preventive measures into practice long before the current pandemic?
I can honestly say I especially appreciate the six-foot rule simply because I don’t appreciate others breathing down my neck while grocery shopping, visiting retail stores, convenient stores, etc. Let’s remember to keep that shopping cart between ourselves and the next person in the checkout line, folks!
There are many other contagions out there to be concerned about during the normal times and while COVID-19 because of its alarming seriousness weighs heavily, we need to keep in mind any and all other diseases can further weaken an already compromised immune system, becoming every bit as critical.
Lastly, enough can’t be said in reference to soap and water hand washing, the use of hand sanitizers and scrubbing food prep surfaces in our daily routine can be crucial in maintaining optimal health. Because antibacterial products are somewhat scarce right now, I’ve discovered store-brand mouthwash to be a reasonable, safe substitute for cleaning and leaves a pleasant fragrance too.
Now in all fairness, none of the above is a sure-fire guarantee to cure or prevent the spread of contagions but once again, it is our God-given responsibility to take every common sense precaution in an effort to help others as well as ourselves.
Can’t hurt … just might help!
Eva Elzey
Yuma