Rogue officer theory doesn’t tell whole story
A recent published letter claimed a “handful of rogue police“ doesn’t represent the total story.
The error in that reasoning is that these rogue officers murder and assassinate mostly black men for often petty crimes.
A question: Who has the right, the authority, the moral justification to end the life of another human being? Who has the right to end a life? Where’s the Holy Bible on this one? Innocent until proven guilty?
In 1787, constitutional convention in the US voted to allow southern states the right to claim black slaves as 3/5th of a person in order to get more seats in government. Later overturned. This sickening idea that a black man was only 3/5th of a white man pervades our culture, society today, without question.
This is the very basis of racism. “Those people” are not truly human, not truly equals, they are different, therefore less than. So, build a wall, lock them up, don’t let them vote.
Racists see minorities brutalized and killed by police, they must think, “So what? That wasn’t a human being anyway.”
It’s only 3/5th a human being. And it’s only rogue cops doing their job.
Richard Badone
Yuma
Law and order should be equal for all
I was raised in New England. Massachusetts. In case you didn’t learn this in school, or did and forgot:
The Revolutionary War led to the creation of the United States. In the town of Concord, Mass., is the famous Concord Bridge. Just across from one end of the bridge, is the famous Bullet House. When you could tour the bullet house,(it’s privately owned now) the Park Ranger tells you the story,(which is history).
On the morning of April 19, 1775, the British solders were crossing the bridge, when a local farmer came out of his house, and yelled to them, basically, “What are you doing here?” One of the British soldiers yelled back “We’ll show you what” and fired his weapon, and the bullet hit the house. Thus, “The shot heard round the World.” The bullet hole to this day is enclosed in a diamond shaped frame on the house.
There has been another shot heard “round the world”. This one fired in Minneapolis. I have realized from what I read, or see and hear on TV, that it is very hard to talk about what happened, without appearing to be racist. No matter what you say, you’re right on this side, but wrong on that side. It is obvious that it’s going to take all of us to heal this wound.
In the 1963 song “A Hard Rains A Gonna Fall” by Bob Dylan, he sings: “What did you see my blue eyed son? I saw ten-thousand talkers whose tongues were all broken-I saw guns and sharp swords in the hands of young children, and what did you hear my blue eyed son? I heard the roar of a thunder that roared out a warning-I heard the roar of a wave that could drown the whole world-I heard one hundred drummers whose hands were a blazing- I heard ten thousand whispering and nobody listening-I heard one person starving, I heard many people laughing- I heard the song of a poet who died in the gutter-I heard the sound of a clown who cried in the alley, and it’s a hard rains a gonna fall.”
Law and order should be equal for one, and for all. Law, justice, and police protection, should be to protect the minorities from the majorities and, vice-versa. No one is above the law. Blue eyed or brown eyed. Stay safe.
Fred Richard
Wellton