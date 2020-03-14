Cashless society makes more sense
Why does America keep using dollar bills and metal coins, when other nations (Sweden) have gone cashless?! Paper and coin money changes hands countless numbers of times, is not sanitized, and pennies cost more than a penny to mint! Credit/debit cards, smartphone e-fund transfers are by far, more sanitary! Viruses can be spread through paper & metal currency. We can go cashless! This can be done!
Brian Hopson
Winterhaven
Could decreasing body temperature be to blame?
I’ve figured out the answer to this nonsense about climate change or “global warming!” It was right there on Page 3 of the March 2020 issue of Spry Living, the Parade insert in the Yuma Sun of Thursday, March 12.
In the “By the Numbers” section on the lower left corner of the page was the interesting information that humans’ normal body temperature, according to a recent Stanford University study, has decreased from the old standard 98.6 degrees F to 97.9 degrees F. Scientists reviewed more than 650,000 body temperature measurements recorded since the Civil War era to come to this conclusion.
So, obviously, folks, it’s not global warming, or “climate change.” It’s bodily cooling! It just seems warmer out there! Now, can we forget all this nonsense and get back to our regular programming?
Dean Brickey
Yuma
Attacks on health care should stop
Health care remains the number one issue that I hear about from the Arizonans I represent. From caring for a sick relative to paying for prescription drugs to undergoing cancer treatment, health care affects us all.
Ten years ago, anyone who had a pre-existing condition could be denied coverage by their insurance company and would have had to pay out of pocket for their health care.
But today, protections for the 2.8 million Arizonans with pre-existing conditions has been enshrined in law thanks to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) - the lifesaving law turns 10-years-old this month.
In addition to those protections, the law expanded health care access to 400,000 Arizonans who are now covered under Medicaid. It reduced out of pocket costs for our state’s seniors who use Medicare Part D, saving them more than $1,000 each year. It lets young people stay on their parents’ insurance plan until age 26. And it provides funding for the seven community health centers that serve southwest Arizona.
But those same provisions are under attack in Phoenix as they are in Washington, D.C.
Arizona’s Republican leaders, including Senator Martha McSally and Attorney General Mark Brnovich, have forced the Supreme Court to take up a lawsuit that would repeal the ACA. That would be devastating for us in southern Arizona.
Martha McSally has the ear of Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump and must use that power for good. She’s promised to protect people with pre-existing conditions, but then she’s voted to eliminate those protections. She needs to do right by Arizonans and stop attacking our health care.
Charlene R. Fernandez
House Democratic Leader, LD 4
Yuma
Support during Alzheimer’s appreciated
This letter is to thank my great neighbors and Southwest Palliative Care and Hospice. I want to thank the following neighbors for the last 20 to 40 years, they were the greatest support group and friends during the last three years of Doris’ Alzheimer’s. Your kindness and caring support to Teresa and Rick C., Karen and Dan, Ron and Juanita, Jessica R., Ruth C., Carlos R., Mary E., and Amelia on the corner who would always let me know when Doris got away.
A very special thanks to my son Jeff Carlos, he was always here to help out in our time of need.
Thanks also to daughter Diane and Rebekah and Helena D., and a special thank you to Rosemary A. I want to thank from the bottom of my heart the Southwest Palliative Care and Hospice Staff: Cathy G., a great nurse, also April Chavez, Juan E., Diane, Maria, a special thank you to Laurie the volunteer, Krishna and Frances Davison – thank you.
My high school sweetheart of 59 years, I will miss your beautiful smile. Memories we made with family and friends at our Christmas Eve Tamale Party. The memory I will always remember is when Doris would see our daughter Diane, and Doris would just light up with a beautiful smile – she didn’t forget who you were. That is love, Diane. Our home was built on many memories.
Bennie F. Carlos
Buckeye/Yuma