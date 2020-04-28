What’s the plan to reopen economy in Yuma County?
Dear Mayors of Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton, Yuma County Board of Supervisors, Governor Ducey, Senator Otondo, Rep. Fernandez and Dunn, Rep. Gosar and Grijalva and Senators McSally and Sinema,
I am asking: What is YOUR plan to get our economy going in Yuma County?
All of you are people who are making decisions or affecting what is happening here. What is YOUR plan to re-open Yuma? We do not need more government aid, all that is are future taxes. And how are we going to get those taxes if we stay locked down?
We need to get our county and state on the road to normal. So again, what is YOUR plan?
Sincerely,
Lee Altman Sr.
Yuma
First Take on essential workers was right on
The First Take by Mara Knaub from a couple Sundays ago regarding grocery store workers, and all essential workers was right on! These front line folks deserve our prayers and a huge thank you. I do all my shopping online and am staying home, away from people and crowds. What really bothers me is basic household and some food items are “in store only.” I fail to see the logic here, why would they want to encourage more traffic in the stores? Makes no sense.
Sue Miles
Yuma
Certified nursing assistants play key role
During these trying times, we have so many heroes. This is not surprising because we live in a nation born of them. The ones that I speak of now are rarely mentioned, but have been on the front lines since their creation. They are members of Nursing Boards throughout this wonderful country, and are first responders assisting patients, nurses, doctors and more.
Certified Nursing Assistants are highly skilled and do so much more than what most think that they do. Yes there is the toileting, bathing and so forth, but there’s also the role that they play from admission to discharge of the patients in their care. On admission blood pressure, temps, pulse, 02 saturation, weight, height. etc. During the patients stay all of these are monitored as well as daily skin assessments, glucometer and INR checks, transfer status, behavior changes, documentation of all these things as well as giving multiple reports throughout the shift to nurses who in turn notify doctors when needed or address the situation themselves. Bladder scans are done to make sure the patient isn’t retaining fluids, assisting the nurse if catherization is required.
This being said , I am writing this to remind my fellow sisters/brothers that even if you are not mentioned often, or at all, I salute you! We are all in this together and together is how we will defeat this. I have never been more proud of all of our heroes and may God bless this beautiful country and all who fight for her.
Edwina Lespierre, CNA
Yuma
More information needed re: COVID-19 here
Re: COVID-19. We as a community need to know the “Who, What, Where, When, and How” of this deadly virus in our county. Just giving us the number of infected individuals is not enough. The more information the public has, the better decisions we can make for our safety and the safety of our families.
Thank you.
Frank Garcia
Yuma
Public needs to be warned of possible exposure
In recent outbreaks of the coronavirus at Del Sol and McDonald’s, why is the public not warned that they may have contacted the virus from the store employee?
Common sense would dictate that anyone going through those persons’ check stands would need to be tested and followed up on. Makes no sense to let hundreds of people possibly exposed to the virus to just walk around and infect others in our community. Where is public health in this matter? They should be involved in doing trace implementation of both these stores. You ask us to support small business and do take out and so on but do nothing to ensure we won’t be exposed to others that may be infected and not know it. Get real Yuma, do you want to end up like New York?
Al Haser
Yuma