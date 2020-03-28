Mixing gambling with cheating is no good
I’ll bet everyone at one time in their life has taken a gamble. To take a gamble means: take a risky action in the hope of a desired result. Now on the other hand, to gamble means; play games of chance for money; bet.
Maybe, everyone has taken a gamble, but I’m pretty sure not everyone has gambled. Taking a gamble can be hazardous to one’s health. Gambling can be very troublesome also, especially if gambling with someone else’s money or gambling with money you don’t have. When you mix cheating with gambling it can be very deadly or get you into an awful lot of trouble. Ruin your reputation, your livelihood, everything you’ve ever worked for.
After cheating has ruined everything for you, no one will ever trust you again for as long as you live.
People have cheated to hit the ball harder and farther than anyone else. People have cheated to be the best. The champion. The heavyweight. If you know, by cheating, what the next card coming is, and you raise your bet and win the big pot of gold, and you get caught... Well, back then, they took you out behind the barn and tied your horse under a big shade tree.. But the worst kind of cheater is the cheater full of greed. The louse who cheats in plan view of all, with the friendship smile from ear to ear. The cheater who has earned all your trust. “Trust me, I’m your friend.” Vote for me I know what’s best. I know what’s right and what’s wrong. I won’t let anyone pull the wool over your eyes.
“Honest.”
Fred Richard
Wellton
We’ve replaced handshakes with thanks
Times are tough. Because of the virus, many Americans are experiencing problems with their health and finances. But through our suffering, we find ourselves saying Thank You: to the brave doctors, nurses and first responders, to the grocery store workers, to the pharmacists, to the auto mechanics, to the restaurants offering take-out, to our neighbors who check on us, to the police, Border Patrol and military, and yes, even to our government on both sides of the aisle and to many, many more who are working during this crisis. Some Americans are even saying thank you by donating blood or sewing face masks. We’ve replaced shaking hands with saying thank you. Thank you, America.
Sal Ribaudo
Yuma
Lack of social distance is problematic
Some people are either clueless, dense or just plain inconsiderate and rude. I had to go to the grocery store in the Foothills yesterday and pick up a few things.
While there I made a conscious effort to maintain my distance from others. I was pretty successful until it came time to pay.
When I got to the checkout line there was a lady just finishing up and paying.
I waited at the end of the conveyer for her to finish. It’s about 8 feet.
When she left I started to put my items on the belt, when all of a sudden I felt someone bump into me.
Some guy was reaching around me to get a divider.
He then threw his stuff on the belt and stayed about two feet from me while I paid.
Unbelievable.
Russ Queen
Yuma
Kudos to the Sam’s Club team for efforts
What a great job the staff at Sam’s Club did on the first day of offering early shopping for seniors and the handicapped. They were well organized and made our shopping experience very pleasant. Kudos to them all!
Judy Burdick
Foothills
Debate needs to include more than ages
Regarding First Take by Randy Hoeft: who would the doctor save: the 22-year-old or the 60-year-old. Boy leave it to the media folks to come up with something so hatefully stupid! I won’t hold my breath for them to say anything encouraging or positive or just plain nice! So here’s my answer to the doctor’s dilemma...the 60-year-old is a leading scientist in medical research and the 22-year-old is living in mom’s basement playing video games. Decisions, decisions.
Suzanne Miles
Yuma
Thumbs up to Spectrum, thumbs down to drivers
Thumbs up to the customer service at Spectrum and the sales people at all the stores in the Yuma area for putting up with all the madness caused by COVID-19. You are to be commended.
Thumbs down to all the drivers who do not take the time to learn how to and when to turn their headlights on. I am sure there would be fewer accidents if they did.
Lyla Cowan
Yuma