Thanks for uplifting Sun photography each day
With all the depressing events happening in our world, the Yuma Sun has found a way to brighten my day. I appreciate the beautiful color pictures on the front page of our paper. It is uplifting to see such beauty that surrounds me! Thank you for nature and human works of color and art to start my day!
True Kindle
Yuma
COVID measures could impact winter visitors
My husband and I are what you would call winter visitors, although we find the term a bit dismissive. We live in Yuma six months per year. We pay property taxes and utilities 12 months per year. We subscribe to the Yuma Sun all year. We absolutely love Yuma.
However all our family is “up north.” We feel very grateful for two homes. While reading the Yuma Sun we keep connected to our “other” home, Yuma.
We are concerned. It seems events are not all being canceled and virus cases are rising much higher than the national averages. We are concerned this will have a bigger than necessary negative financial impact. Are the Canadians going to be able to return in the fall?
Even we who are US citizens wonder about returning until the rates decline consistently. I know I am just getting a picture from a distance. But when we talk to friends still in Yuma, they report the same concerns. People gathering, not wearing masks.
Of course, your individual health is critical. Please also consider many future visitors who bring lots of support to Yuma are watching and will be deciding soon whether they will return based on your virus growth numbers. Maybe some citizens would say good riddance to the visitors. But I doubt all the businesses will be sustainable or that many nonprofits that benefit would agree.
Please be careful, watch your numbers and obey the CDC guidelines. This is no fun. It requires serious sacrifice and discipline. But we can do it. We don’t have to like it. Take care.
Pam Brown
Yuma
Why is city using water dollars for GYEDC?
There seems to be a Leak in the City of Yuma Enterprise Water Fund.
The proposed budget, presented by City Administrator Phil Rodriguez, presented a $249 million budget on May 14, 2020, to council members.
Our city administrator has brought fiscal accountability by building and structuring a proposed city budget based on revenues collected. There seems to be a leak in the City of Yuma Enterprise Water Fund by transferring $53,000 to the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation. The money siphoned from the Water Fund in the amount of $53,000 was mentioned at the budget work session held at City Hall.
The citizens of Yuma are looking forward to further explanations from the mayor and council members about why an outside government agency can use collected revenues paid by water customers in our great city.
How we spend our water revenues today will determine water rates of tomorrow.
Gary Wright
Yuma
Handful does not represent the majority
Before anyone paints all members of law enforcement with a broad brush, pause for a moment and realize that a handful of rogue police officers doesn’t represent the vast majority of policemen in our nation.
City police and county sheriffs nationwide are in many instances the only buffer between a civil society and total anarchy.
Rusty Washum
Yuma