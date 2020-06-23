Thanks to the customer who covered donut bill
I would like to thank the customer at Yuma Donut that paid for my order on Wednesday June 10th. I had promised my nephews donuts as a treat that morning. Unknown to me, there had been suspicious charges attempted on my account so the card had been suspended. Kudos to Academy Bank for their actions. While on the phone with the bank, the nice lady paid for my order. Thank you very much for making my day. Now it is my turn to pay it forward.
Robin Nelson
Yuma
People must unite in fight vs. COVID-19
My name is Rodolfo Gonzales, MD, an Internist for 25 years in Yuma, AZ. This is my home. My patients and community are my family. The virus COVID-19 is surging like a wildfire that will kill hundreds, if not thousands in Yuma if we don’t sound the alarm. That is three percent of 120,000 mortality. As it is said, “in case of fire, break glass,” we will break every glass to save as many lives as possible. Stop the arrogance and ignorance. We do not have a vaccine and will likely not have it until next year. There is no significant new medicine to treat the disease. The most effective and consistent weapon we have is still wearing a mask, keeping our distance, frequent hand washing, and staying home. We need to do contact tracing and a strict stay at home order for those affected. I understand that we have to keep the economy going but not at this expense. Losing precious lives and the financial burden of caring for COVID -19 patients is not worth it. For every dollar that we earn equals hundreds of dollars spent on caring for the sick. WE CAN STOP THIS. It is not rocket science: the virus will hit a dead end if we all unite to solve this.
If we do not do these precautions, the hospitals will not be able to handle the surge. Exhausted providers and not enough ventilators will doom 3,600 Yumans.
Our Governor and mayors should remove their blue flags and red flags and raise the American flag. Please make a good choice, soon. Waiting and standing by will cost us. It may be necessary to have complete lock down for two weeks on the extreme end but for now, please do a mandatory mask wearing and social distancing.
Rodolfo Gonzales, MD
Yuma
Why were teens out at 1 a.m.?
In regard to the vandalism and theft done by four boys at Ron Watson school, someone suggested that they should clean up the mess. That should only be part of the punishment. Perhaps they should be held back a grade while they are sitting in Juvenile Hall.
However, my biggest question is why were these 14- year-old boys out at one o’clock in the morning? It seems that there would be four sets of parents who had no idea where their sons were. It will be their responsibility to pay for the damage and perhaps share in the cleanup.
I will be following this case to see if justice is served. I certainly don’t want my school taxes used to pay for it.
Phyllis Mattice
Yuma
People working in restaurants should wear masks
I see articles saying people should be wearing masks. What about the ones working inside eating places?
Most places you can’t see the ones preparing the food, so how do you know how safe it is to eat their food?
I went to one eatery and they didn’t have masks on, so I walked out. That is more important, I would think. So I don’t eat out, and I’m sure there are many like me that feel the same.
C.Clemons
Yuma
Thoughts on Yuma mayor, mask response
In response to Mayor Nicholls voting against mandating face masks because of government overreach, I have only one comment, “Ideology is no substitute for policy.”
Jay Reeder
Yuma