Community must be together right now
This is a year of decision for the entire world; at this critical moment all over the planet, we need to be together to save the humanity.
We must have an idea to solve our problems at home, at the community, at our state, at our country.
The arrival of the COVID-19 at this world, shake our conscience and wake up our spirits and put the balance between humanity and the real perspective: win or lose.
If we win, the world will be different. If we lose, the whole humanity will be over. Yes, the game will be over forever.
COVID-19 is here, we need to defeat this criminal virus with our right attitude and remain together; the real medicine is working together to solve the whole human kind. The dream is hope for a bright future.
Remo Fernandez
San Luis, Ariz.
Kindness at dealership was much appreciated
I would like to give a shoutout to Fisher Dodge. These past two weeks have been extraordinarily difficult for me. On top of all the things that went wrong my nice new pickup decided to throw all sorts of fun codes necessitating the need to wait for parts. The service advisors have been very patient even as I expressed my frustration. Zahid, Ken and crew went above and beyond for me. Thank you for being so kind and patient.
Tish Malone
Yuma
Last Democratic debate was a sleeper
What is probably the last of the Democratic debates was a real sleeper. The Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for putting two people on that stage who are so detached from Americans and reality. I feel sorry for the party. They had over 20 people running for President and kept these two as their best choices.
Bernie Sanders, a redeemed communist who embraces socialism, who is anti capitalism, who wants to punish anyone who is successful in America. His giveaway programs are so far over the top it has become comical. He refuses to tell Americans how this will be paid for because it will take all the money in the world to do so. Joe Biden seems to be the front runner of the party but can’t remember what office he’s running for; he can’t remember what state and city he’s in. When challenged on his voting record, he blows up and threatens those around him.
I feel sorry for those Democrats who believe that one of these people could be the next President.
Ron Heimer
Yuma
An ode to the challenges of being penniless
Don’t tell me what it’s like to be broke
Being I’ve been there
I’ll give some examples of what I’ve been through
I’d like to share
Like those times I went looking for nickels and dimes
Inside my GE washing machine
Where the change I found was barely enough
To buy me a scoop of ice cream.
Other times I’d go through all my pant pockets
Or check beneath my auto floor mats.
Of the time where I found myself 38 cents
Inside my Electrolux Vac.
There is no worse feeling than having no money
Where you’re made out to feel like some heel.
How to some it may feel like nothing
To me it’s a really big deal.
When you’re penniless it’s a scary feeling
And you know you’ve no place to turn
You’re too lazy to work and too nervous to steal
It’s enough to have you concerned.
Imagine being in a dollar store
And lifting a package of ham.
I’m just being honest in what I’m telling you.
Know it’s just the person I am.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma