Hours for people wearing masks makes sense
I am having a rough time going into stores now since we have started opening up. So many people are choosing not to wear masks and are bringing whole families in to shop. I know that they have this right.
What I would like to see is store hours for those of us who choose to wear masks to protect others to have hours we can shop without running into those who just don’t seem to care about others. Seems to me if you can have senior hours, that masked hours would make more sense.
Phyllis Hunter
Yuma
An ode: There’s a Tree
There’s a tiny tree in my front garden
that has come up several times,
and it hard to believe that
the tree is not even mine.
It is perky and lanky with thousands
of pear-shaped green leaves.
I’ve plucked it from my garden
at least seven or eight times.
But, now, I have decided since
it is persistent and desires to be here,
I’ll be much kinder and try my best
to make that single-branch tree mine.
So, I’ll carefully remove it
from God’s fertile ground,
and place it where there is
plenty of space and sunshine.
I will water it every day;
it will grow fuller, stronger, taller
and make lots of cooling shade
for all the birdies who like to
fly about and play.
Several types of birdies
visit us every day, and
love to dip their feathered bodies
in the pool of refreshing water
and chirp and squeak in a sweet way.
And one day, all the mama birdies
will lay lots of tiny eggs way up high
in that fruitful tree that was once
just a puny little weed to me.
Pamela Carvajal Drapala
Yuma
Steps by restaurant a great idea
We went to IHOP this morning for our first post coronavirus meal. Good job on social distancing the tables, and staff was wearing masks. Plus, there was staff cleaning every table after a customer would leave. Food was well served and I enjoyed my meal. I could hear a manager-type in the kitchen area, telling the staff different directions. Such as one salt and pepper per table, then she said put your mask on! At first I was disturbed by the noise but I was quickly reminded by my wife, it was for our benefit. Let’s keep cleaning behind each customer; this should have always been required.
Rick Martinez
Yuma
Thanks to those in nursing facilities for hard work
On behalf of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), I’d like to thank all those who work in nursing facilities – doctors, nurses, food preparers, housekeepers, and others – for their unwavering dedication to compassionately caring for the vulnerable residents who are relying on them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These facilities have been on the front lines of the pandemic, and our hearts are with all of those who have been affected by this virus and their families.
We at CMS share the goal of keeping nursing facility residents safe and healthy. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are using CMS’s regulatory authority to facilitate residents’ care and ensure that long-term care facilities have the guidance they need to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The best thing nursing facilities can do to keep residents and themselves safe is to ensure they’re following effective infection-control practices. These are outlined in our guidance and include recommendations that employees wash their hands properly; separate ill residents from well residents; use personal protective equipment correctly; get screened for illness; and stay home if they’re sick.
By employing effective infection control and prevention, coordinating with local and state health authorities, and showing patience and kindness to others, we can beat the virus, reopen America, and keep our nursing home residents safe and healthy.
Seema Verma
Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Washington, D.C.