City budget presentation was impressive
In reference to a Yuma Sun front page article “A plan for recovery,” outlining our city administrator’s presentation to the Yuma Council for the 2020-2021 city budget, I was very impressed. I also feel that City Administrator Mr. Phil Rodriguez is by far the very best administrator our city has employed since I moved to Yuma in 1959.
Finally, after “some very dark years,” the citizens of Yuma have an educated city administrator who will work for and with our city council.
Thank you, Mr. Rodriguez, for accepting the Yuma city administrator position.
Respectfully submitted,
M.B. ‘Marv’ Rather
Yuma
Medians on 32nd Street need attention
It is sad to see the neglect by the City of Yuma for the medians on 32nd Street as you enter the city. This is not what our city should look like. I urge the city administration to take care of what they already have before they create more spaces for maintenance.
Sharon Hopkins
Yuma
Government needs to provide information, butt out
The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly all of us, in one way or another – businesses closed, selfish people hoarding, schools closed, social distancing, etc etc – not to mention the psychological aspects such as uncertainties and fear. We have seen the best and the worst of our citizens
Then there are the governments, federal and state, who have acted in a variety of ways in their efforts to make wise decisions on how to deal with this situation, which has been difficult for them because the information about this virus coming from the “experts” seemingly changes almost daily. My dad used to refer to what we are left with as “making a mountain out of a mole hill.” Put another way, it looks like we have arrived at a point where the line, “The cure is worse than the disease” rings true.
From my perspective, and I’m in the most vulnerable age group, all I want is whatever information is available regarding this virus; I’d like to be able to make the decisions on how best to protect myself and those around me. If I go to a business that tells me I must wear a mask to enter, I’ll either put one on or go elsewhere, and the business has a right to make that restriction. Remember the “no shoes, no shirt, no service” signs? Just add “no mask.” As a matter of fact, I’ve been wearing a mask whenever I enter a business these days – courtesy for others. The mask doesn’t protect the wearer from others, it protects others from the person wearing it.
If we sort out all the “stuff” that has been going on since the last of January – separate the wheat from the chaff so to speak – it’s easy to come to a couple of conclusions, one being that the government has AGAIN stuck their collective noses too far into our personal lives, and the second being there are too many unanswered questions about how this virus got started, and is spreading.
All that said, and at the risk of being redundant: Governments, federal and state, give us all the information available, do whatever is necessary on the international scene, and “butt out”! Let us manage our lives.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Please think about others and yourself
From a retired RN … I am always proud of our health care system and its people. I am always proud to live in Yuma, the most generous place in the whole wide world. We always get behind anyone in need. What a blessing.
Well, right now, the best way to really support our city, county and our neighbors, along with all the people working hard for us, is to be kind, keep a distance, and when around others please wear a face mask.
We must stop the spread of this strong, new, deadly virus. Please think about others and yourself. No one is guaranteed a free pass from this.
So, let us be blessed, and bless others with our care and concern. Wash hands often, wear face masks when in close contact with others, keep your distance, and stay safe. Thank you all.
G. Godley
Yuma