Reflections on the COVID-19 pandemic
Once this COVID-19 pandemic is under control, there will be a number of things on which folks may reflect. Some will wonder about China’s behavior. Were they responsible for the virus? Did they withhold the truth/facts about it and, if so, why? Others will wonder about the relationship between China and the World Health Organization.
Some may wonder why so many other countries were too slow to react to the virus, causing unnecessary deaths, and others will wonder if the government has done enough, fast enough, or maybe have done too much. And of course there will be those who knock themselves out looking for ways to blame Trump for everything/anything bad that has resulted from this disease.
Then, for others, with all that “wondering” going on, most of which will lead to no absolutes, the “stay home” phenomenon might provide time to do those things around the house that have been neglected, or maybe catch up on their reading, but maybe, and perhaps most important, the confinement may lend itself for some personal reflection, calling their attention to those who are very important in their lives. While staying home, who do they miss the most, and why? If married and/or with family, have they discovered that in their busy everyday activities they may have been missing a lot of what has been going on right under their noses, short changing those that matter the most?
Maybe something good can come from this mess.
Something(s) to think about.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Grateful for president during COVID-19 crisis
In appreciation for President Trump and his staff, I believe our country is in good hands amid this COVID-19 outbreak. He acted quickly on the travel ban to and from China which came a couple days after the first COVID-19 case in Washington state. He has allowed the states’ governors to secure their own state, trusting the governors’ knowledge of their states’ needs. Governor Ducey is doing a good job keeping Arizona citizens informed and answering questions and laying down the guidelines.
The president has freed up money for employers to be able to pay their employees through forgivable loans while the businesses are temporarily closed, and also sent checks to all working taxpayers to help in paying their bills. This is unprecedented!
I appreciated when the president first gave a reopening date for the country to be Easter to give hope. Yet he wisely listened to doctors and experts to form his decision, and thus extended the date. Our president also gives daily briefings which the media does not always air but I wish they would.
Our president took initiative to get ahold of big corporations to contribute aid. The Ford Motor Co., for example, is using its resources to make ventilators, and other big companies are contributing as well, to help meet demand.
President Trump has stood by and worked tirelessly for American citizens throughout this crisis as he continues to respect all human life. I am grateful for, and appreciate his leadership and all of our nations’ responders who are working collectively to help during this time. In God We Trust!
Cosette Schaaf
Yuma
Thanks to churches who exemplify Easter spirit
As a healthcare provider, I would like to thank those churches who have made the difficult decision to suspend worship services, over the last few weeks and during this Easter season. The decision by these churches was made in order to minimize the transmission and spread of the COVID-19 virus within our community. The decision to suspend worship services is difficult as it may lead to the loss of social contact among its congregants, and potentially lead to financial stress in a church’s business operations.
Fortunately, some of the churches have been able to provide internet broadcasts of Sunday morning worship services to its congregants at home.
Thanks again to those churches who have sacrificed for the health and wellbeing of others, and our community. Your sacrifice truly exemplifies the Easter spirit.
Timothy Graham
Yuma