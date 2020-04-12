Ice cream trucks are not essential businesses
I just saw an ice cream truck (read that as kid magnet) driving down the street with his calliope music going. Can someone please accurately explain how an ICE CREAM truck is essential?
Let’s analyze how that works. Ice cream truck turns down a neighborhood, puts his music on. Every kid in ear shot comes running. They all crowd the window to order their Spongebob popsicle. Little Johnny is a COVID-19 carrier. He spreads it to Susie, Tommy, Sam, Alexis, Sean and Becky. Now 6 more kids carry it back home. Their parents get it. Now there are 18 people with it. Not to mention the next neighborhood group of kids that the ice cream truck will spread what Johnny gave it when he handed his money through the window. And so on and so on and so on.
I want to get back to as close to normal as possible. But with COVID-19 it ain’t gonna happen. Ice cream IS NOT ESSENTIAL. Want Johnny to have ice cream? Buy it on your next shopping trip and let him eat it in the safety of his own home.
I know this will be an unpopular opinion but ice cream trucks SHOULD NOT be operating. Parents, please exercise the utmost prevention and do not allow your children to go to an ice cream truck. We canceled the fair out of precaution, we need to bite the bullet (not the popsicle) and cut out the non essential luxuries out of the best interests of our community.
Matt Aguay
Yuma
Area cleanup efforts were much appreciated
I wanted to express my appreciation to the City of Yuma Public Works Department for completing the area cleanup in my neighborhood during this time of reduced activity. Thank you all so much.
George Blackwell
Yuma
We have the will, the way to succeed
This is a historical moment in our countries history. How we deal with this health and economic situation will be used as a guide for this country for hundreds of years. I have absolute faith in our country’s leaders whether they are left or right. The economic collapse in this country in 1918 was caused by mistakes that were made by Americans. We can’t blame Germans, not Japanese, not Russians, or Chinese, it’s us. This country has the best economists of the world. No one wants to go back to 1918 when there were bread lines and soup lines in the street.
The leadership in this country knows that if they make big mistakes their days are numbered as politicians. Sure, there are those who would try to rewrite history after those mistakes are made. In the end the average American will be told the truth and those who made those mistakes know that their leadership will be tainted. The first thing we have to do is get rid of this virus that’s killing Americans. Once that job is done we must concentrate on the money that we spend to do it. We have the will and the way to succeed. We are Americans.
Red Chandler
Yuma
Biden not the best candidate for Democrats
It appears that Bernie Sanders has come to the end of his road. Yes, the socialist and champion of the give away programs, has decided that he can’t win the nomination. This leaves Democrats in an unusual position. What are they going to do with Joe Biden? Joe has been the joke of the Democratic Party for years and he hasn’t gotten better, he’s gotten worse, a lot worse. How are they going to put Joe on the ballet in November and still be able to look at themselves in the mirror? Out of all of those folks who were running for President months and months ago, Joe is the people’s choice. How embarrassing for the party, how embarrassing for America!
Ron Heimer
Yuma