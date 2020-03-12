Yuma water treatment plant tour was appreciated
We recently attended an open house of the water treatment plant on Main Street. It was very informative. The display and explanations of equipment was educational. After this water treatment tour, we have a new appreciation for our city and the dedicated employees who work there. Now each time we turn on our water, we realize the cost and how fortunate we are in this community. Thank you for the tour and thank you for keeping our water safe.
Sharon Hopkins
Yuma
Kudos to parents for kind young man
We had just arrived at the car show on Saturday when we were approached by a nice young man. He handed me a plain white envelope, shook my hand, thanked me for my service, and was gone.
In the envelope was a hand-written card that said, “A true hero isn’t measured by the size of their strength, but by the strength of their heart! Thank you for serving.” Signed Michael, Riley, and Jacob.
Now it is my turn to give Mom and Dad a very special thank you for instilling that kind of value in an up and coming American!
Semper Fi!
Roger Jones
U.S. Marine Corps 1964 -1970
Yuma
Thanks for support of Helping Hands fundraiser
A huge heartfelt thanks to our tireless hard-working volunteers, and the community who came out to shop and support our Feb. 21 and 22 Super Yard Sale Fundraiser, even with the relentless rain on Saturday! Proceeds from our fundraisers support all of the free services Helping Hands provides to the elderly in our community.
It is a blessing to live in such a community as generous as Yuma, and to have so many amazing volunteers that work hard to help support the mission of Helping Hands of Yuma.
Also, we’d like to give a big thank you to our wonderful community partners that helped make this event successful. These include Denny’s Cars and Carts, Empire Pest, the Foothills Eatery & Spirits, Allied Waste, Women of the Moose lodge #1627, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Foothills and Auxiliary #4538, Mayberry Sanitation, and the Gila Mountain United Methodist Church.
In addition, we’d like to thank the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office for their patience in dealing with customers parking in the no-parking zone. They made an effort to give customers adequate notice and time to move their vehicles before ticketing. We sincerely respect and appreciate all they do!
If you are interested in volunteering with our organization, receiving services, or donating items, please call our offices at (928) 305-9974 for more information.
For more information on our organization, please visit www.HelpingYuma.org.
Thank you from all of us, to all of you!
Amy Obney
Executive Director
Helping Hands of Yuma
More patrols needed for traffic violations
The City of Yuma Police Department seems to be doing a good job catching criminals and solving cases. They are really missing the boat with traffic, though, and could hire another officer to police traffic at certain places. Namely between Araby Road and Pacific Avenue (particularly between Avenue 3E and Pacific), speeding, and at 4th Avenue and 16th Street, left turns from 4th turning east into 16th. People don’t respect the lights and turn into the intersection before it is clear, blocking traffic going north when the light changes. Illegal! 24th Street between Avenue 3E and 4th Avenue could use some attention also. Just think of the fine money you are missing out on.
Sharon Deemar
Yuma