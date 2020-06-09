Medically licensed physicians more believable
Governor Ducey stated recently and was the major headline in June 5th edition of the Yuma Sun that we are “not in a crisis situation” with COVID-19, then the following day the Yuma Sun headline that AZ Hospital Exec (Dr. Marjorie Bessel) warns of a health crisis “if residents don’t change their habits to deal with COVID-19” Dr. Bessell went on to state “the intensive-care units at Maricopa Co. hospitals for Banner Health are already at full capacity, and other hospitals in Ariz. are rapidly approaching that point.” Yuma County is averaging about 200 new cases daily per the daily tracking in the Yuma Sun. So who are we to believe, the Governor, who along with the President choose to bury their heads in the sand about the virus or the person with the medical degree or the chief clinical officer at the states’s largest hospital network? I’ll go with the medically licensed physician who is in direct contact with the hospitals and not the politician.
Scott Garcia
Yuma
Fernandez right to use First Amendment rights
In the Yuma Sun, Steve Parrish had a Letter questioning why state Rep. Charlene Fernandez questioned Trump’s latest abuse of office: Trump threatened to use the Armed Forces on American civilians on the streets of the United States. First, I want to say that I agree with Charlene Fernandez as do military leaders Generals James Mattis and John Allen, Admiral William McRaven and others. General Allen stated that Trump’s actions “may well signal the beginning of the end of the American experiment.” I, for one, do not want to see the end of the American experiment but I agree that Trump’s actions may very well be the beginning of the end.
Charlene Fernandez used her First Amendment Rights and spoke out. I hope she continues to just as I want Parrish to do, just as I want all Americans to continue to do.
Dan Dawson
Yuma
Fast & Furious program should be part of conversation
I read with interest the Guest Column in Sunday’s paper written by Mr. Ponce, Council of Mexico in Yuma.
Ponce presented numerous examples on the amount of firearms, high capacity magazines and ammunition coming into Mexico illegally from the United States. However, I saw no mention of the “Fast & Furious” program created by former President Obama, his former Attorney General Eric Holder and the officers in the Phoenix, AZ Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Maybe Ponce should have started asking questions of these people before going on about how insensitive and criminal the citizens of this country are regarding Mexico.
Just a thought.
William Baumbeck
Yuma
Punishment should include cleaning up mess at Ron Watson
Regarding the disturbing photo and article on the June 6 front page, about the break in at Ron Watson Middle School. Since those young boys have been identified and arrested, it seems to me that an appropriate part of the punishment for destroying tax payer’s, teacher’s and other student’s property would be that they, under supervision of law enforcement, school authorities and their parents, be made to go in and clean up the mess. Maybe they would reflect on their senseless act and learn how to operate a broom, mop and dust pan at the same time. Why should they sit while others clean up the mess they caused? I think more vandals should be made to clean up or fix what they destroy including taggers that are identified. They should be made to buy the matching paint and fix what they defaced.
Anne Gutridge
Yuma