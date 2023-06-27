Council should determine own pay with ordinance

“Yuma behind the curve on council pay,” Yuma Sun, May 17th. While we are told that Yuma council compensation is well below like cities across the nation and in Arizona, I can only speak to Arizona. The key to the higher pay in other cities in most cases, the difference in size notwithstanding, is that the city charters and codes empower those councils to set their own compensation and benefits by simple ordinance (Public Service?). Clearly, a road Yuma should not travel.

