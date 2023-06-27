Council should determine own pay with ordinance
“Yuma behind the curve on council pay,” Yuma Sun, May 17th. While we are told that Yuma council compensation is well below like cities across the nation and in Arizona, I can only speak to Arizona. The key to the higher pay in other cities in most cases, the difference in size notwithstanding, is that the city charters and codes empower those councils to set their own compensation and benefits by simple ordinance (Public Service?). Clearly, a road Yuma should not travel.
Space will not permit the detail for a full review of how we arrived at the present day council compensation and benefits – what follows are points to seriously consider before asking the citizens of Yuma to consign to another, what has been theirs since Yuma began.
Charter City. Home rule is one of the purposes of becoming a charter city. The idea being for a municipality to be able to govern itself with as little “meddling” from the state legislature as possible. Yuma’s last charter amendment was to bring our election dates into compliance with the state’s election calendar. At a recent council meeting, concern was expressed (and rightfully so) over the possibility of the state legislature becoming involved in the city’s zoning process.
But now, the same council is asking for their pay to be determined by . . . the state legislature. Is the irony lost on me?
The council is eligible to participate in the elected official’s retirement system, subject to citizen approval. In 1993, absent that approval, the council voted to have the public treasury “buy them” into the system. Whatever the pay, elected official’s retirement comes into play.
In 2017, absent citizen approval, or even a vote of the council, city health insurance was “administratively” added to the council’s overall compensation package.
Just as there is truth in taxation, so should there be truth in council compensation. The good folks of Yuma are being asked to set the mayor’s monetary pay (not picking on the mayor, for illustrative purposes only) at 60 percent of what a Yuma County Supervisor receives ($63,800). What is “not” being told is that the state legislature has already approved a supervisor’s pay increase to $83,800, to become effective January 1, 2025. That’s a $20,000 raise, which would add yet another thousand dollars per month to the mayor’s paycheck, or a total annual pay of $50,280.
So then, don’t relegate away what should remain here at home. On the ballot, simply put forth the question: Should the mayor’s salary be $50,280?
Rather than entrusting the question to the state legislature I would sooner (I can’t believe I’m saying this) allow the council to determine their own pay by simple ordinance.
Former Mayor, City of Yuma
Hot dogs belong on grill – not in parked cars
On the Fourth of July, many Americans will be grilling out, watching parades, and enjoying beautiful firework displays. But as families celebrate Independence Day, American Humane, the country’s first national animal welfare organization, is reminding pet owners that hot dogs belong on the grill – not in parked cars.
The air temperature can rise dramatically within a stationary vehicle–exposing four-legged family members left inside to serious risks that range from extreme discomfort to death. On an 80-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can jump to roughly 100 degrees in just 10 minutes and go upwards of 130 degrees in an hour.
This Fourth of July, animal lovers should not only act responsibly with their own dogs but also be on the lookout for other pets in danger. If you see a distressed animal inside a parked car–or left outside in the sun on a warm day alone–immediately call local animal control or law enforcement. Taking responsible action could save a pet’s life.
President and CEO of American Humane
Mayor, council are deserving of raises
Yes, by all means please give our mayor and council members a nice big raise.
Mayor should be given right at $55,000 a year and council around $12,000 a year.
We sure have good people in those positions and they sure deserve a nice raise.
Thanks for making us aware of this poor pay for these important positions.