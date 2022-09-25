When given a choice between positivity and negativity, which do you choose?
Personally, I strive to choose the positive outlook. And while I’m not perfect with this concept, I do believe life is a lot better when we choose to focus on the bright side of life vs. all the negativity that’s out there.
And there are health benefits to choosing positivity. According to the Mayo Clinic, those benefits include increased life span, lower rates of depression, lower levels of distress and pain, greater resistance to illnesses, better well-being, reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, respiratory conditions and infections, and better coping skills during hardships and times of stress.
It can be hard to adopt that mindset though, despite the health benefits and the best of intentions. Sometimes, the negatives are really hard to overcome. Life can be extremely challenging, and it can be hard to see your way through the obstacles.
But I’ve also realized I can choose to be angry about obstacles, or I can choose to be proactive – it’s really up to me in that moment.
And that’s where the Mayo Clinic makes an interesting point: it is possible to change negative thinking into positive, with time and practice – think of it as creating a new habit, and starting with baby steps.
The first point is to identify areas to change, looking at segments of life you think negatively about: work, friendships, etc. Mayo notes, “You can start small by focusing on one area to approach in a more positive way. Think of a positive thought to manage your stress instead of a negative one.”
Then, check yourself – if your thoughts are negative, try to find a positive spin.
Other tips from Mayo include following a healthy lifestyle, choosing to be with positive, supportive people and practicing positive self-talk. And also? Be open to humor. Sometimes, laughter really is the best medicine.
I find myself aware more and more just how important it is to celebrate successes big and small, to appreciate the moments in life that matter, and to let the negativity go. It gets us nowhere, and our time here is too short to dwell on that which does not matter.
Positive thinking plays a critical role in that, and this information from the Mayo Clinic might help us all on our individual journeys.
Not every day is going to be a gold star one – but it’s certainly a goal worth striving toward!