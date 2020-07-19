Did Abraham Lincoln really care less about the blacks? Was he chomping at the bit to dump them under the bus, or in his time under the horse and buggy, as soon as he found it convenient? Some say yes. Real history says no.
At the height of the Civil War, a presidential election would be held, subject to the decisions of half the divided country. This election would not be postponed on account of war. Would America agree to be half-slave and half-free, or stay the course and continue the fight? Those were the stakes in the election of 1864 between incumbent Republican President Abraham Lincoln, and the general he fired, Democrat General George McClellan.
Lincoln’s support was at an all-time low. The press was solidly against him. A war assumed to last for 3 months with few casualties was now on for 3 years and hundreds of thousands dead. No end in sight. His leadership is called incompetent. Powerful political and economic movers in the North wanted this war over. There were calls for peace at any price, meaning the abandonment of the slaves, leaving them to the mercies of the South, as the cost for ending the War of Rebellion. Effectively, the North would surrender.
The president beat back a strong challenge for re-nomination within his party. The democrats would nominate General George McClellan. McClellan was once known as the “Young Napoleon,” but fell out of favor due to his consistent inaction towards the Confederate forces.
McClellan’s platform was simple. Peace Now. Give the South what it wants and end the war. The slaves are none of our business. Peace Now.
With all the forces seeming to be arrayed against him, Lincoln stood his ground. He did not try to “Out McClellan, McClellan.” He did not bend to a slew of hostile winds. His position did not change. Save the Union. Free the slaves.
The American Civil War would be the first war in the history of the world where soldiers in the field could freely vote for their commander-in-chief. Lincoln got approval for soldiers to vote by mail as well as leave where practical to vote in person.
Given the choice between the “peace candidate,” General George McClellan, and the “war candidate” President Lincoln, not only did Lincoln win re-election by Northern voters, Union soldiers at the bayonet of war voted by a majority for Abe. This is explicitly noted in “The First New Nation,” by Seymour Martin Lipset. They chose to stay at war when they had the choice of “peace now.” Such was the power of the Lincoln cause.
He would be sworn in for a second term March 4, 1865. John Wilkes Booth was present at the inauguration. The Confederate surrender at Appomattox was April 9, 1865. The president would be shot and killed April 15, 1865. He served 42 days into his second term.
If today’s cynics were right, he would have tossed the Emancipation for crass political reasons to the approval of those who were tired of the war and did not care about those Africans. He did not give up. He did not back down. He stood by his larger aims. He stood by his cause. He did not seek to save his own skin or sell his soul for re-election. He did not put blacks back on the auction block. In the election of 1864, the voters and soldiers stood by their man. In these strange times, his heroic luster has not faded. It should shine even brighter. We should still stand by him.
Mike Shelton, MPA, CPM, is a Yuma City Councilmember.