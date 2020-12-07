It has to be a bitter pill to swallow to pull the plug on events that are wildly popular in the community.
But that’s what organizers did when they canceled events such as the Yuma County Fair, the Somerton Tamale Festival, concerts in the Historic Yuma Theatre and the Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade, the Iceberg Drop and the Josefina Yepez Walk Against Cancer.
Likewise, the Caballeros de Yuma and Yuma Rotary Club downsized recent events, and cities in Yuma county staged virtual rather than live 4th of July celebrations.
Numerous other organizations in Yuma County took similar measures over the course of the year to limit the spread of COVID-19.
We owe it to those groups to patronize their events in the future once the coronavirus is beaten back.