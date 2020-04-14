Due to COVID-19, there has been a change in how some Yuma County school districts are handling their school board meetings – and frankly, it’s a change that we hope stays after the virus threat passes.
Yuma School District One, Crane and Yuma Union High School District are now streaming their meetings online, a move that allows anyone to watch wherever they are to see what’s happening with the schools, even if they can’t make the meetings in person.
District One, for example, aired their meeting on Facebook Live Monday night.
YUHSD did the same thing last week, and has already posted that their next meeting will take place virtually via Facebook Live, on May 13th.
Crane, meanwhile, is broadcasting meetings through the district’s Vimeo account, https://vimeo.com/405209502, including tonight’s meeting.
There are multiple advantages to this. The videos can be left on social media, creating an archive and allowing people to check them out at any point.
The videos bring transparency to the school board meetings, as well as accountability.
People can see their elected bodies in action, and learn how the decisions of those officials directly impact the schools, students and educators. It allows people to see the decision-making process in action, and to understand the background leading up to decisions. Sometimes a decision is made for complex reasons, and watching the meeting process helps people understand that.
And, it also makes the school boards more accessible to the community, despite the demands of people’s personal schedules.
Broadcasting meetings also opens up communication between the public and the school boards. For example, if a parent sees a need communicated by the school board, the parent may in turn be able to help meet that need.
Ultimately, the public has a right to know what’s happening in these meetings. After all- these are public meetings. Broadcasting such meetings on social media platforms helps break down barriers and facilitate access – in which case everyone wins.
Kudos to the districts for taking this step!