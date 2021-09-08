Packing a lunch for a child can be a challenging task.
For some, lunch packing is an art … literally. Parents in this category pull out all the stops on their child’s lunch for school. They use sandwich cutters to shape little Timmy’s turkey sandwich into something cute, like a bunny or a flower. Watermelon and cantaloupe bites are shaped like stars, and the cucumbers are little flower shapes. The lunches are beautiful, Instragram-worthy pieces of artwork.
But let’s be honest. Most parents don’t have time for that.
For the vast majority of parents, a packed lunch looks more like a sandwich – a normal sandwich featuring turkey, cheese and the child’s condiment of choice. Crusts are still attached, because who has time for fancy trimming? On the side, there might a cheese stick, and a fruit or veggie, like an apple, a baby orange or some carrots and celery. And if there’s an extra five minutes that morning, that celery might be loaded with some peanut butter. Then there’s a little baggie on the side of something snacky … maybe some Goldfish crackers or chips.
Or, that lunch might take the form of leftovers, a premade Lunchables, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or some other item quickly grabbed out of the refrigerator.
Parents might opt for those “sent from home” lunches for a variety of reasons. It might be more cost-effective for the family, or the child might have dietary restrictions. Or, perhaps little Timmy is just a really picky eater, and will only eat those specific food items from home.
But now, Yuma School District One is taking a new approach to the packed lunch crowd.
As of this week, any child that packs a lunch at a District One school can pick up three items – a milk, a fruit and a vegetable – from the school serving line to compliment their lunch … for free.
District One’s Child Nutrition Department notes on Facebook that the goal is to help balance out a child’s meal if needed, while helping parents decide what to pack in their child’s lunch each day.
What’s interesting is, if a child gets a milk or juice, the cost is 25 cents a day. However, if the child adds the fruit and veggie, all three are free.
The district is willing to supplement a child’s homemade lunch, which is awesome. And children have access to healthy snacks and a cold milk, which they might not otherwise get.
Parents can always use a little extra help. And who can argue with free milk, fruits and veggies? It’s a great program, and one of which District One students should take advantage.