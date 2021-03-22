The first weekend of March Madness is officially over.
And the tournament has been pure chaos over the last 72 hours.
Somehow four Pac-12 teams advanced to the Sweet 16 – I’m typing this as USC is closing out a 34-point beating over Kansas.
Which begs the question; how does your bracket look?
You’re either celebrating with joy if you bravely picked a lot of these upsets or, like my bracket, it’s in the trash.
My national title winner (Ohio State) and another Final Four team (San Diego State) went down on the opening day. I’m happy my bracket was busted in the first 6 hours.
Now, I get to watch stress-free basketball for the remainder of the tournament.
Hopefully my Masters pool picks will be much better in April.