The rich get richer.
The greatest conference in all of sports, the $EC – I mean SEC – continues to showcase why we’re the premier league in college sports.
Sure, we already have the largest television deal among Power Five conferences, why not add Texas and Oklahoma to the mix? This is just the beginning, however.
As conferences continue to alienate away from the NCAA, the SEC is quickly creating its own mega-conference. But why stop after adding these two perennial powerhouses?
Soon the likes of Michigan, Ohio State and maybe even USC will join the ranks of the SEC.
The days of 129 FBS football teams competing for a national title are over. The winner of the SEC will be crowned national champion, the way it’s unfolded for nearly two decades already.