COVID-19 has sent shockwaves through every industry out there — and the Yuma Sun is no exception.
Our mission is community journalism. Our reporters focus on our neighborhoods, our city and county governments, our school board meetings and more, providing transparency and accessibility to corners that might not otherwise be seen.
We write stories that help others in our community. When someone has a fundraiser to help a neighbor with cancer, we cover that story to help spread the word and get that patient assistance.
When a high school soccer team makes it to the state finals, we send a reporter along to cover it and bring home the story.
Through the trials and tribulations, the growing pains, the successes and the celebrations, the Yuma Sun has been there to cover our stories and our community.
As this crisis unfolded, we removed the paywall from the stories related to COVID-19, to provide information on this critical health matter to the Yuma community. Providing accurate, up to date information has been a top priority — and it will continue to be.
But over the last few weeks, the Sun has taken a direct hit right alongside other businesses in our community, hits that have sliced us to the core.
Our advertising has plummeted as businesses close or scale back dramatically, despite the fact that our readership has grown. Advertising is our primary source of revenue to cover the newspaper’s costs, and as a result, we’ve had to make decisions that have meant lost jobs and reduced hours for staff.
It’s not a decision we’ve taken lightly. In fact, every single move has been a heart-breaking one.
Until the advertising returns, there will likely be other measures taken, some of which may be very visible to our readers, such as moving sports into the A section on some days, eliminating sports as a standalone section, and suspending the Opinion page one week a month due to staffing shortages.
As these changes happen, we will keep you informed.
Right now, we want to thank you for your readership. It means the world to us, and we appreciate the kind words we’ve heard over the last few weeks.
And please — continue to support local journalism. Buy a newspaper subscription, subscribe online, or purchase an ad — every little bit right now helps.